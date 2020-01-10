NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Regulatory
IOOF identifies 67 high risk advisers
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 10 JAN 2020   12:12PM

Embattled wealth manager IOOF has told the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics that it has identified 67 "higher risk" financial advisers within its business.

The number comes as IOOF fronts the committee to answer questions previously taken on notice, as part of the parliament's review into the financial services and superannuation industry.

The wealth manager also admitted to lagging behind when it comes to making remediation payments, saying until it completes a full analysis of the situation it would "not be prudent" to estimate how many clients have been impacted.

"IOOF has not commenced making the remediation payments that form part of this provision as we are still in the process of collecting and assessing remediation data. However, we are committed to ensuring this process is completed as quickly as possible," IOOF said.

"We have directed significant resources towards remediation and have engaged independent experts (one for investigations and another for remediation) to develop and implement (and therefore expedite) the remediation process. This will help us ensure we achieve the best outcome for our clients."

The wealth manager said it expects remediation payments to begin this year and will be able to provide further information once it has completed its internal analysis.

Despite remediation payments lagging behind the big four banks, IOOF said it believes doing analysis over a six month period would be considered "reasonably swift".

Read more: IOOFHouse of Representatives
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
IOOF continues leadership reshuffle
Masterfunds up $26 billion
$3.3 billion fall in retail managed funds
IOOF, ANZ transaction gets green light
Enforcement appetite is working: APRA
FSC hails super choice amendments
Complexity equals risk: IOOF chief
Underperformers should not be allowed new members: Silk
IOOF risk chief walks after four months
New role for HESTA advice executive
Editor's Choice
Global equities enjoy strongest year since 2013
HARRISON WORLEY
Latest research shows international equity assets turned in their best annual performance since 2013, as most asset classes managed to put a few tough years behind them in 2019.
Sunsuper welcomes new board directors
ALLY SELBY
A superannuation sector veteran has been appointed to the board of Sunsuper, helping lift female representation on the board to 40%.
Industry fund strengthens board
HARRISON WORLEY
A $12 billion industry superannuation fund has continued its shift towards a more independent board, adding a new director.
Franklin Templeton veteran readies two funds
KANIKA SOOD
A global equities boutique launched by a Franklin Templeton veteran is getting ready to pitch two new Aussie-domiciled funds to private wealth firms and wholesale clients down under.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something OrfdeoH4