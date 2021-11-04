NEWS
Investment

Investors fear impact of rising inflation

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 4 NOV 2021   11:22AM

Retail investors are concerned that inflation will have negative impacts on their portfolios but are split when it comes to making changes because of this, new research shows.

Investment trading platform eToro's latest quarterly global Retail Investment Beat showed 41% of investors are worried about runaway inflation. This was significantly less in Australia with 25% of investors sharing this concern.

Meanwhile, 47% of investors consider the biggest risk to the stock market in 2022 is the state of the Australian economy, followed by the state of the global economy (44%), and the international conflict (39%).

Despite this, nearly half (48%) of Australian retail investors have not made any changes to their portfolios in the last three months and 43% believe their investments will get "a little better" over the next 12 months.

In addition, 36% repositioned their portfolio to protect from a future potential correction through diversifying their investments and nearly a quarter of respondents changed their portfolio by increasing their allocation to defensive stocks.

"There are a number of headwinds facing investors at the moment in the shape of rising inflation, interest rate hikes and a faltering economic recovery," eToro global markets strategist Ben Laidler said.

"Typically, you would expect most investors to take action to counter these headwinds, but our data shows the opposite is true at this moment in time. It seems as though the vast majority of retail investors are taking a 'wait and see' approach in the hope that inflation is temporary, and the recovery gets back on track."

