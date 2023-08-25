Integro Private Wealth acquires Wealth Advantage

Integro Private Wealth acquires Wealth AdvantageBY CHLOE WALKER | FRIDAY, 25 AUG 2023 12:39PM
Read more: Integro, Wealth Advantage Group, Justin Gilmour
The Perth-based family office advice firm has officially taken on Albany-based firm Wealth Advantage Group, in a strategic move to target more family offices across the state.
While Wealth Advantage will remain in its Albany office, its staff have already transitioned over to the Integro business, taking it to 35 employees.
Already at the start of the month, Integro hired a new general manager.
Integro partner Justin Gilmour said the merger will allow the firm to increase its footprint across regional Western Australia.
"Wealth Advantage has always had exposure in great southern Western Australia, and we're very focused on agriculture in regional areas, so this was a great opportunity for us to reach new clients," he said.
It comes as Integro's agricultural client base is increasingly asking about how to equalise their estates.
"Land values have trebled in the last three years, so farmers are now considering how to equalise their estates," Gilmour said.
"As long-term and unexpected sellers are now entering the market with a rise in land values, farmers want to know if selling or leasing their property will help family members, not just in this generation, but also the next."
With this in mind, Gilmour said Integro has plans to expand its business further.
"At this stage, we're focused on expanding within WA, to Geraldton and the Midwest," he said.
"That'll be the next stage of growth for us."
Related News
Editor's Choice
Treasury names new ASIC commissioners|
SuperConcepts to take over AET platforms clients|
Former Morningstar executive in new role|
Legacy issues, business overhaul plague E&P results|
|Sponsored by
Cash is king; income investing is Queen
Exploring insights for advisers on using income stocks in your client portfolios including tips and four stock ideas to consider.
|Sponsored by
The impact of population growth on the economy & property
How are our economic fortunes impacted by population growth post pandemic?
|Sponsored by
Sustainability and returns drive thematic investing growth
Read the 2023 BNP Paribas Thematics Barometer. Discover how 84% of investors expect a positive impact on long-term performance of thematic investing.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Hybrid advice is a runway to full advice
Why philanthropy is a growing part of financial advice
I asked ChatGPT for financial advice: Here's what happened
From remediation to rigorous due diligence: Transforming AFSL practices for financial success
Kirsten Temple
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED