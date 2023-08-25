Newspaper icon
Family Office

Integro Private Wealth acquires Wealth Advantage

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 25 AUG 2023   12:39PM

The Perth-based family office advice firm has officially taken on Albany-based firm Wealth Advantage Group, in a strategic move to target more family offices across the state.

While Wealth Advantage will remain in its Albany office, its staff have already transitioned over to the Integro business, taking it to 35 employees.

Already at the start of the month, Integro hired a new general manager.

Integro partner Justin Gilmour said the merger will allow the firm to increase its footprint across regional Western Australia.

"Wealth Advantage has always had exposure in great southern Western Australia, and we're very focused on agriculture in regional areas, so this was a great opportunity for us to reach new clients," he said.

It comes as Integro's agricultural client base is increasingly asking about how to equalise their estates.

"Land values have trebled in the last three years, so farmers are now considering how to equalise their estates," Gilmour said.

"As long-term and unexpected sellers are now entering the market with a rise in land values, farmers want to know if selling or leasing their property will help family members, not just in this generation, but also the next."

With this in mind, Gilmour said Integro has plans to expand its business further.

"At this stage, we're focused on expanding within WA, to Geraldton and the Midwest," he said.

"That'll be the next stage of growth for us."

