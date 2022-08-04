Insignia Financial, Personetics partnership

Insignia Financial has partnered with technology software firm Personetics to boost its financial advice offering.

Using data personalisation experts, the collaboration will trial technology, tailor information and create new user experiences to reach those who do not currently receive financial advice.

Insignia Financial chief executive Renato Mota said consumer financial wellbeing is dependent on a continuum of support - from a basic household budget to comprehensive financial advice.

"We believe innovation and technology will help us deliver advice across using various digital solutions and other channels. It's a journey to explore new territory and create alternatives, and we remain committed to supporting advisers and their clients by providing unmatched technologies and choice," he said.

"Our ClientFirst approach is the perspective of our business by the client from the outside-in. ClientFirst has enabled us to unearth the universal need of the client. Helping them gain financial insight is an important step to financial wellbeing.

"The ongoing support for clients already includes both human and digital experiences - from phone calls and real-time seminars to website content, digital Statements of Advice (SOAs) and benchmarking tools for superannuation fund comparisons. We know there is more work to be done to make advice more available across life stages and help people improve their financial position, and we're excited by the opportunity."

Personetics chief executive Savid Sonsa said the firm is excited to partner with forward-thinking organisations like Insignia and provide important insights.

"Working together, we are creating a future where clients have better visibility of their finances and receive personalised support and guidance in everyday life to achieve their financial goals and enjoy a sense of financial wellbeing throughout life - not just at retirement," he said.

The partnership looks to address key needs such as financial literacy. An statement said, given the limited number of Australians who currently receive financial advice, more need help and guidance to understand and manage their day-to-day finances

"Insignia Financial's ambition is to provide financial wellbeing for all Australians. Having a confident understanding of your saving behaviours, attitudes to debt, risk and investing can lead to an overall sense of financial wellbeing," Mota said.

"We see a tremendous opportunity to improve the lives of Australians by making help, guidance and advice more accessible and affordable. There is a clear need for bold thinking and more innovative solutions to complement traditional advice models."