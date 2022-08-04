Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Insignia Financial, Personetics partnership

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 4 AUG 2022   12:02PM

Insignia Financial has partnered with technology software firm Personetics to boost its financial advice offering.

Using data personalisation experts, the collaboration will trial technology, tailor information and create new user experiences to reach those who do not currently receive financial advice.

Insignia Financial chief executive Renato Mota said consumer financial wellbeing is dependent on a continuum of support - from a basic household budget to comprehensive financial advice.

"We believe innovation and technology will help us deliver advice across using various digital solutions and other channels. It's a journey to explore new territory and create alternatives, and we remain committed to supporting advisers and their clients by providing unmatched technologies and choice," he said.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

"Our ClientFirst approach is the perspective of our business by the client from the outside-in. ClientFirst has enabled us to unearth the universal need of the client. Helping them gain financial insight is an important step to financial wellbeing.

"The ongoing support for clients already includes both human and digital experiences - from phone calls and real-time seminars to website content, digital Statements of Advice (SOAs) and benchmarking tools for superannuation fund comparisons. We know there is more work to be done to make advice more available across life stages and help people improve their financial position, and we're excited by the opportunity."

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

Personetics chief executive Savid Sonsa said the firm is excited to partner with forward-thinking organisations like Insignia and provide important insights.

"Working together, we are creating a future where clients have better visibility of their finances and receive personalised support and guidance in everyday life to achieve their financial goals and enjoy a sense of financial wellbeing throughout life - not just at retirement," he said.

The partnership looks to address key needs such as financial literacy. An statement said, given the limited number of Australians who currently receive financial advice, more need help and guidance to understand and manage their day-to-day finances

"Insignia Financial's ambition is to provide financial wellbeing for all Australians. Having a confident understanding of your saving behaviours, attitudes to debt, risk and investing can lead to an overall sense of financial wellbeing," Mota said.

"We see a tremendous opportunity to improve the lives of Australians by making help, guidance and advice more accessible and affordable. There is a clear need for bold thinking and more innovative solutions to complement traditional advice models."

Read more: Insignia FinancialRenato MotaSavid Sonsa
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

FSC announces dual board appointment
Insignia Financial loses more advisers
Mercer hires from MLC
Insignia welcomes head of responsible investing
Insignia combines investment management teams
MLC Life Insurance joins forces with Insignia Financial
BT adds to platform business leadership
IOOF reveals first results as Insignia
Insignia loses self-employed advisers
What you read in 2021

Editor's Choice

BetaShares launches Metaverse ETF

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   11:58AM
BetaShares has today launched a Metaverse ETF on the ASX, adding to its thematic fund offering.

AMP Capital appoints investment director

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:00PM
AMP Capital has named Dan Fitzpatrick as investment director, following the promotion of David Dowling to managing director of Airports.

Julie Lander named FEAL Fund Executive of the Year

CHLOE WALKER  |   11:53AM
CareSuper's chief executive has been acknowledged for her contribution to her fund and the super industry at the 2022 Fund Executive Association Limited (FEAL) awards.

Advisers receive guidance on rights under FSCP

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:56AM
ASIC has released guidance regarding the function of the Financial Services and Credit Panel, outlining the actions it may take and the rights of financial advisers who are subject to a hearing or disciplinary measure.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
5

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Keith Cullen

FOUNDER
WT FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
WT Financial Group managing director Keith Cullen has established multiple companies, overseen nine acquisitions and had his fair share of ASX dealings. Through all of it, he maintains a simple mantra - business is just business. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.