Economics

Inflation eases to 5.4%, RBA tipped to hike interest rates

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 26 OCT 2023   12:44PM

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) released consumer price index data yesterday, showing a moderation in annual inflation from 6% to 5.4%.

However, inflation climbed 1.2% in the September quarter, outpacing the 0.8% increase in June, prompting GSFM investment strategist Stephen Miller to label an upcoming interest rate adjustment by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Melbourne Cup Day as near certain.

Miller pointed out that the most recent RBA board meeting indicated a lower tolerance for a sluggish return of inflation to target levels; and given the slower-than-anticipated reduction in inflation, the absence of an interest rate hike would be "extremely difficult" to reconcile.

As recently as yesterday, RBA governor Michele Bullock made it clear that the board "will not hesitate" to raise the cash rate further if there's a material upward revision to the outlook for inflation.

Subsequently, Miller argues that not only is a rate hike fully justified given the RBA's previously high tolerance for a protracted return to target inflation levels, but it also gains additional urgency considering "gathering inflation storm clouds" on the horizon.

"Expect the RBA to reveal hawk talons on November 7," Miller said.

HSBC chief economist Paul Bloxham agrees, noting that although inflation is decreasing, it remains elevated and is falling at a pace slower than what the RBA had initially forecasted.

"The key question is whether the near-term upside surprise is enough for the RBA to change its view that inflation will return to its 2-3% target band by late 2025," Bloxham said.

"Although we cannot be certain, given that long horizon, we see the balance of risks as suggesting the RBA will need to lift its cash rate in order to be able to continue to plausibly forecast that inflation returns to target over that horizon.

"The door is open for a November cash rate hike and our central case sees the RBA lifting its cash rate by 25 basis points at that meeting."

