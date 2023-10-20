Inflation data not encouraging: Powell

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell has repeated the commitment to reducing inflation to 2% and maintaining a restrictive policy until this goal is reached.

In a speech on Thursday, Powell told the Economic Club of New York that the September inflation data continued to show a decline however it wasn't that encouraging.

"Short-term measures of core inflation over the most recent three and six months are now running below 3%, but these shorter-term measures are often volatile," he outlined.

"In any case, inflation is still too high, and a few months of good data are only the beginning of what it will take to build confidence that inflation is moving down sustainably toward our goal."

He commented on the US labour market, saying strong job creation has met a welcome increase in the supply of workers, due to both higher participation and a rebound of immigration to pre-pandemic levels.

"Many indicators suggest that, while conditions remain tight, the labour market is gradually cooling. Job openings have moved well down from their highs and are now only modestly above pre-pandemic levels," he said.

Additionally, he said, exits are back to pre-pandemic levels, and the same is true of the wage premium earned by those who change jobs.

"Surveys of workers and employers show a return to pre-pandemic levels of tightness, and indicators of wage growth show a gradual decline toward levels that would be consistent with 2% inflation over time," he said.

Turning attention to growth, Powell said to date declining inflation has not come at the cost of meaningfully higher unemployment.

"A highly welcome development, but a historically unusual one," he commented.

He said the restoration of supply chains, along with the rebalancing of demand and supply in the labour market, has enabled disinflation without significant weakening of economic activity.

"Indeed, economic growth has consistently surprised to the upside this year, as most recently seen in the strong retail sales data released earlier this week," he said.

"Forecasters generally expect gross domestic product to come in very strong for the third quarter before cooling off in the fourth quarter and next year."

Nevertheless, Powell said, the historical data indicates that achieving a return to the Federal Reserve's inflation target rate is likely to require a period of below-trend growth and some further softening in labour market conditions.

He went on to explain that geopolitical tensions are highly elevated and pose important risks to global economic activity.

"Our institutional role at the Federal Reserve is to monitor these developments for their economic implications, which remain highly uncertain," he said.

"Speaking for myself, I found the attack on Israel horrifying, as is the prospect for more loss of innocent lives."

Powell emphasised that the Federal Reserve is closely monitoring data that highlights the resilience of economic growth and the demand for labour.

He said, additional evidence of persistently above-trend growth, or that tightness in the labour market is no longer easing, could put further progress on inflation at risk and could warrant further tightening of monetary policy.

"Along with many other factors, actual and expected changes in the stance of monetary policy affect broader financial conditions, which in turn affect economic activity, employment and inflation," he said.

He elaborated that financial conditions have tightened significantly in recent months, and longer-term bond yields have been an important driving factor in this tightening.

"We remain attentive to these developments because persistent changes in financial conditions can have implications for the path of monetary policy," he said.

In conclusion, Powell said the Fed is resolute in its commitment to bring down inflation.

"A range of uncertainties, both old and new, complicate our task of balancing the risk of tightening monetary policy too much against the risk of tightening too little," he said.

"Doing too little could allow above-target inflation to become entrenched and ultimately require monetary policy to wring more persistent inflation from the economy at a high cost to employment. Doing too much could also do unnecessary harm to the economy."

Given the uncertainties and risks, Powell said the committee is proceeding carefully.

"We will make decisions about the extent of additional policy firming and how long policy will remain restrictive based on the totality of the incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks," he said.