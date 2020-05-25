Ignorance isn't bliss in super: Research

The majority of Australians believed their super fund would protect their retirement savings in the event of a market downturn, according to new research coming out of Russell Investments.

Surveying more than 3000 Australians in January this year, the global investment firm found that two thirds of respondents believed their super funds would automatically de-risk to protect members from losses during a drawdown.

More concerning still, a third believed that their super fund manages their investments based upon their personal circumstances, while more than one in five had no idea they could choose their investments within their super fund.

Interestingly, the research also found that 67% of those surveyed did not know how their retirement savings were invested within their super, leaving their nest eggs within a fund's default option.

Russell Investments also found that only one in five of those surveyed pointed to asset allocation as a key determinant for driving returns, demonstrating a lack of literacy surrounding superannuation in Australia.

"As an industry we can, and should, be doing more to help investors navigate this climate of increased uncertainty," Russell Investments managing director, Jodie Hampshire said.

"For working Australians, asset allocation is one of the strongest factors driving retirement income adequacy.

"Therefore, having the right asset allocation at the right time is critical - members who don't take on enough risk when they are able to could see their super balances stagnate while overly aggressive asset allocation at the wrong time can jeopardise a lifetime of savings."

This lack of financial literacy can prove treacherous in times of market volatility, she added.

"Australian super funds - including the team at Russell Investments Master Trust - work hard to provide members with the information and education they need to make the right investment decisions," Hampshire said.

"However, our research shows choosing investments within super remains a minefield for many working Australians, leading to misinformed choices, or no choice at all.

"This is particularly the case in times of severe market uncertainty where strong emotions and behavioural biases have a heavy hand in decision-making."

The firm also found that of those who make an active investment choice within their super, only 30% believe they have sufficient investment experience to choose their own investments, while 28% still pick their own investments despite acknowledging they do not have the experience to do so.

Notwithstanding the aforementioned challenges, Hampshire believes Australia's super system will struggle to deliver adequate retirement outcomes for many Australians.

"A key weakness of our current system is its inability to deliver investment strategies that address individual retirement goals," she said.

"Super funds are serving up one-size-fits-many approaches to investing that might look sensible on average, but in the real world, nobody is average.

"While MySuper has helped nudge people into higher growth default options, the contributions of a 25-year-old entering the workforce might still be invested in the exact same way as a 62-year-old nearing retirement."

She encouraged funds to deliver more personalised super to meet the needs of everyday Australians.

"Our next challenge is to efficiently deliver an approach to asset allocation that is more personalised to an individual's own retirement goal, and to their particular financial situation," Hampshire said.

This process would imitate industries such as retail and healthcare, which utilize technology to offer a more personalised service to members, she said.

"Our global work in retirement planning shows the same approach can, and should be, applied to superannuation," Hampshire said.

"Ultimately, we see that personalised, goal-based investing in super is the next big step to helping even more Australians achieve the retirement lifestyle they desire."