Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Family Office

HNW wealth transfer still on the to-do list

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 31 JUL 2023   12:26PM

Developing a wealth transfer plan remains on the to-do list for Australia's wealthiest, according to LGT Crestone's latest State of Wealth report.

The report, now in its fourth year, uncovered nearly two thirds of Australian high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals do not have a wealth transfer plan in place.

However, the majority have intentions to develop one - representing an estimated $4.7 trillion in future wealth transfers.

When it comes to the sexes, 41% of men have a clear plan for the wealth transfer process, in comparison to 31% of women.

Sponsored by Generation Life
Discover the new generation of investment bonds

Unsurprisingly, wealth transfer is more top of mind for individuals aged 60 years and above who are most likely of all the age cohorts to have a plan (48%) compared to 26% of those aged 29-59 years and above who do not.

"Given the majority who intend to transfer wealth, there is a great need for assistance from trusted professionals and service providers to work with them to develop streamlined strategies for transferring wealth," LGT Crestone said.

"Further, by working with families on their wealth plans, professionals are likely to receive referrals from both within and outside the family, offering significant growth opportunities."

To realise this opportunity, however, LGT Crestone said financial advisers will need to combat HNWI's concerns over the misuse of money and tax implications.

"While it is only 10% who report feeling "very worried" about wealth transfer, their top concern is that their wealth might be misused or poorly managed (38%), closely followed by tax implications (37%)," it said.

The distribution of wealth not as intended (34%) and simply how to do it (32%) are also concerns.

According to the report, will-based plans are the most common way to transfer wealth, with 62% of HNWs

having a will and 35% undecided on them.

Commenting on the report, LGT Crestone chief executive Michael Chisholm said despite its importance, it is evident that developing a clear plan remains a huge challenge for wealthy Australians.

"Even for the many individuals who recognise the need for a transfer strategy, the obstacle is simply where to begin," he said.

"The wealth transfer process is one that is deeply personal and unique to each family. We see a significant need for assistance from trusted advice professionals to help introduce the discussion and broaden it to include more family members."

Read more: LGT CrestoneMichael Chisholm
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

UBS set for Australian wealth management comeback
LGT Crestone brings VC offering to local HNWs
LGT Crestone hires head of sustainability
Crestone appoints deputy chief investment officer
Crestone awards back-office, trade execution mandate
Crestone expands Brisbane presence
Crestone expands national footprint
Australian Unity rejigs executive lineup
Crestone profits boosted by clients
What makes a tech company attractive for HNW investors?

Editor's Choice

Advice from Shartru failed best interests duty, ASIC says

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
ASIC has imposed additional licence conditions on dealer group Shartru Wealth Management, saying representatives have not been adequately supervised, leading to some financial advice provided failing the best interests duty.

New boutique hires EQT as RE

KARREN VERGARA
Equity Trustees has won another responsible entity mandate this month from a fledgling investment manager whose funds currently focus on Australian equities.

Aware Super details new term deposit option

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Aware Super members with at least $15,000 in their account can now invest their super directly in term deposits, locking in rates currently as high as 5.25%.

Review forces ASX to fix intra-group conflicts

KARREN VERGARA
Another review from the fallout of the bungled CHESS replacement saga will force the ASX to implement 13 recommendations to manage conflicts of interest among its subsidiaries.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
1

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
2

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

AUG
28-31

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angus Whiteley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
STAFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS PTY LTD
Stafford Capital chief executive Angus Whiteley's innate curiosity and unwavering passion propelled him to the helm of a proudly Australian investor, evolving over the years to contribute to a more sustainable future. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.