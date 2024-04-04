Newspaper icon
Investment

GSFM partners with Eastspring to deliver new EM offering

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 4 APR 2024   11:51AM

GSFM has partnered with Eastspring Investments to distribute its Global Emerging Markets (GEM) Dynamic Strategy in the Australian market and will be available to institutional, wholesale and family office investors.

GSFM chief executive Damien McIntyre said the partnership provides exposure to a new asset class for GSFM and its investors.

"Our focus remains on identifying gaps in the investment market and filling them with the right solutions for investors that stand the test of time," McIntyre said.

"We felt there was a gap in emerging market strategies available to Australian institutional investors. After extensive due diligence we made the decision to partner with Eastspring to distribute its GEM Dynamic Strategy in Australia."

The GEM Dynamic Strategy is a value based emerging markets equity strategy, which McIntyre said was managed by a team of eight people and comes with a 14-year track record.

"We have seen an uptake of interest in emerging markets from investors. The demographics and growth potential of these markets make them desirable for investors looking for geographic diversification and long-term growth," he said.

"The GEM Dynamic Strategy offers the potential for long-term capital growth and attractive returns from a variety of companies in emerging markets globally."

Looking beyond the strategy, McIntyre said he believes there could be other future opportunities for cooperation with Eastspring.

"Scale creates an advantage when partnering with a fund manager like Eastspring. While we are starting with the GEM Dynamic Strategy, there is the opportunity to broaden the partnership further with Eastspring, with its other strategies," he said.

Eastspring chief executive Bill Maldonado said he was pleased to provide Australian investors access to the GEM Dynamic Strategy.

"Through our GEM Dynamic strategy, investors get a focused portfolio of attractively valued companies as well as access to the global opportunity set offered by faster growing emerging markets. These markets benefit from several megatrend tailwinds such as global supply chain restructuring and green transition," Maldonado said.

"Partnering with GSFM will make it possible for our strategies to reach a new investor base and open further opportunities for global emerging markets to Australian investors."

Eastspring was founded in 1994 in Singapore and is an Asia-based asset manager. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential and manages US$237 billion in assets.

Eastspring has a team of over 400 investment professionals and with presence in 11 key Asian markets as well as distribution offices in North America and Europe.

