Global wealth to rise 38% by 2027: Report

Despite a decline in aggregate global wealth last year, UBS and Credit Suisse predict an upward trend over the next five years, reaching close to $979 trillion by 2027.

The 14th edition of Credit Suisse's Global Wealth Report, now jointly launched with UBS, estimates the number of millionaires will reach 86 million by 2027, while the number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) is likely to rise to 372,000.

Interestingly, low- and middle-income countries are responsible for 56% of this growth, although they account for just 31% of the wealth.

In the next five years, the report projects average annual wealth growth of 11.7% in low-income countries and 10.7% in middle-income countries.

This is significantly above the annual wealth growth of the 4.5% UBS estimates for high-income nations.

More than half of all UHNWIs currently reside in North America, while countries in the Asia Pacific region are home to more than 66,000.

"This already considerably exceeds the roughly 40,000 living in Europe and this difference in favour of APAC should increase further," the report said.

While the future looks bright, the report also acknowledged what was a significant setback in the accumulation of wealth in the household sector last year.

According to the report, 2022 recorded the first fall in net global household wealth since the global financial crisis of 2008.

Total net private wealth fell by $17.6 trillion to $709.4 trillion at the year. Wealth per adult at the end of 2022 was $776,006 in Australia, down from $886,070 in 2021.

Globally, financial assets contributed most to wealth declines last year, while non-financial assets - mostly real estate - stayed resilient, despite rapidly rising interest rates.

Along with the decline in aggregate wealth, overall wealth inequality also fell in 2022, with the wealth share of the global 1% falling to 44.5%.

The number of USD millionaires worldwide fell by 3.5 million during 2022 to 59.4 million people, before considering 4.4 million "inflation millionaires" who would no longer qualify if the millionaire threshold were adjusted for inflation in 2022.

As inflation has risen in recent years, so has the impact on measured wealth growth, the report said.

"Wealth evolution proved resilient during the COVID-19 era and grew at a record pace during 2021. But inflation, rising interest rates and currency depreciation caused a reversal in 2022," Credit Suisse chief investment officer EMEA and global head of economics and research Nannette Hechler-Fayd'herbe said.

"Over the next five years, we expect global wealth to rise.

"We also expect the number of millionaires to grow markedly."