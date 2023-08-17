Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Family Office

Global wealth to rise 38% by 2027: Report

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 17 AUG 2023   12:28PM

Despite a decline in aggregate global wealth last year, UBS and Credit Suisse predict an upward trend over the next five years, reaching close to $979 trillion by 2027.

The 14th edition of Credit Suisse's Global Wealth Report, now jointly launched with UBS, estimates the number of millionaires will reach 86 million by 2027, while the number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) is likely to rise to 372,000.

Interestingly, low- and middle-income countries are responsible for 56% of this growth, although they account for just 31% of the wealth.

In the next five years, the report projects average annual wealth growth of 11.7% in low-income countries and 10.7% in middle-income countries.

Sponsored by Generation Life
Discover the new generation of investment bonds

This is significantly above the annual wealth growth of the 4.5% UBS estimates for high-income nations.

More than half of all UHNWIs currently reside in North America, while countries in the Asia Pacific region are home to more than 66,000.

Sponsored Video
Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

"This already considerably exceeds the roughly 40,000 living in Europe and this difference in favour of APAC should increase further," the report said.

While the future looks bright, the report also acknowledged what was a significant setback in the accumulation of wealth in the household sector last year.

According to the report, 2022 recorded the first fall in net global household wealth since the global financial crisis of 2008.

Total net private wealth fell by $17.6 trillion to $709.4 trillion at the year. Wealth per adult at the end of 2022 was $776,006 in Australia, down from $886,070 in 2021.

Globally, financial assets contributed most to wealth declines last year, while non-financial assets - mostly real estate - stayed resilient, despite rapidly rising interest rates.

Along with the decline in aggregate wealth, overall wealth inequality also fell in 2022, with the wealth share of the global 1% falling to 44.5%.

The number of USD millionaires worldwide fell by 3.5 million during 2022 to 59.4 million people, before considering 4.4 million "inflation millionaires" who would no longer qualify if the millionaire threshold were adjusted for inflation in 2022.

As inflation has risen in recent years, so has the impact on measured wealth growth, the report said.

"Wealth evolution proved resilient during the COVID-19 era and grew at a record pace during 2021. But inflation, rising interest rates and currency depreciation caused a reversal in 2022," Credit Suisse chief investment officer EMEA and global head of economics and research Nannette Hechler-Fayd'herbe said.

"Over the next five years, we expect global wealth to rise.

"We also expect the number of millionaires to grow markedly."

Read more: Credit SuisseUBSNannette Hechler-Fayd
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Credit Suisse fined $575m by regulators
Ontario Teachers' appoints head of APAC
Aussie small caps, property funds in the red
UBS completes landmark Credit Suisse acquisition
Quality stocks outperform on average: Bell AM
Family offices ignoring $3.5tn time bomb: KPMG
Family office goals at odds with reality: UBS
MA Financial establishes Singapore office
Morgan Stanley adds to regional leadership
Australia lags in global fund disclosure: Morningstar

Editor's Choice

Former iShares lead joins Stake

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:35PM
Former BlackRock iShares head Jon Howie will become Stake's new chief commercial officer, charged with driving new wealth creation opportunities for investors.

Global wealth to rise 38% by 2027: Report

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:28PM
Despite a decline in aggregate global wealth last year, UBS and Credit Suisse predict an upward trend over the next five years, reaching close to $979 trillion by 2027.

Madison FG, Godfrey Pembroke's PDG combine services

KARREN VERGARA  |   7:53AM
Madison Financial Group has joined forces with Godfrey Pembroke's Practice Development Group (PDG), consolidating their operational and AFSL services to create a new entity providing back-office services to their financial advice networks.

TelstraSuper enhances lifecycle arrangement, introduces new option

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:10PM
TelstraSuper is extending the length of time its members are invested in growth assets and introducing a new aged-based moderate investment option for those aged between 65 and 70.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
28-31

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

SEP
5

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angus Whiteley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
STAFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS PTY LTD
Stafford Capital chief executive Angus Whiteley's innate curiosity and unwavering passion propelled him to the helm of a proudly Australian investor, evolving over the years to contribute to a more sustainable future. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.