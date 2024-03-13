Global dividends reached record high in 2023

The latest Global Dividend Index by Janus Henderson Investors revealed global dividends experienced an uptick of 5% on an underlying basis, reaching a record of US$1.66 trillion in 2023.

The report revealed the year closed on a particularly positive note, with Q4 dividends rising 7.2% on an underlying basis, thanks to strength in Europe, the UK and Japan.

In Australia however the picture was not as positive. Australian companies grew their dividends or kept them steady, behind the 85% global average. However, the increases were not enough to offset major cuts from mining groups, which contributed to a 10.7% fall in Australian payouts, Janus Henderson said.

Matt Gaden, head of Australia at Janus Henderson, said while the miners held dividends back it was still a positive result for investors.

"Beyond the normal cyclical swings of the mining sector, Australian dividends continued to record healthy underlying growth," Gaden said.

"Crucially our Global Dividend Index highlights just how important it is for income-oriented investors to have diversification across industries and across geographies. The changing global cost of capital and shifts in supply chains underscore the importance for investors to closely monitor their impact on high dividend-paying shares."

Globally, 86% of companies either held or increased dividends, but large cuts from BHP, Petrobas, Rio Tinto, Intel and AT&T, reduced the underlying growth rate or the year by two percentage points.

Looking ahead, Janus Henderson said it expects 2024 to show similar underlying growth to 2023, even if there is a "likely fall in on-off special dividends" which would reduce the headline growth rate.

The investment firm forecasts dividends of US$1.72 trillion this year - up 3.9% on a headline basis, equivalent to underlying growth of 5%.

"Pessimism over the global economy proved ill-founded in 2023 and although the outlook is uncertain, dividends are well supported," Ben Lofthouse, head of global equity income at Janus Henderson, said.

"Corporate cash flow in most sectors has remained strong and is providing plenty of firepower for dividends and share buybacks."

Lofthouse said the effect of higher interest rates would likely have an impact in 2024 with economic growth expected to slow.

"We are nevertheless optimistic for dividends in the year ahead. The run-rate of US dividend growth in the fourth quarter bodes well for the full year, Japanese companies have embarked on a process of returning more capital to shareholders, Asia looks likely to pick up, and dividends in Europe are well covered," he said.

"From a sector perspective, even though the rapid growth we have seen from banks around the world is going to slow this year, the rapid declines from the mining sector are also likely to make less of an impact. Energy prices remain firm so oil dividends are affordable and the big defensive sectors like healthcare, food and basic consumer goods should continue to make steady progress. What's more, dividends are much less variable than profits over time."