Frontier on hiring spree

Frontier has flagged hiring appetite for senior consultant and research roles, as it announces eight new additions including a senior consultant from CitiBank.

Jill Guan has joined Frontier as a senior consultant specialising in debt and currency. She has worked at CitiBank, HSBC and ANZ.

Two other associate-level additions to the consulting team include: Jenny Li, who has previously worked at UniSuper and Morningstar, and Sorin Zota, who has worked at Mercer and LaSalle Investment Management.

In business development, Frontier has hired Caryn Benness as business development manager. She has 20 years of experience and was most recently worked at Mercer.

On the technology team, Frontier has hired Jane Tran as a business analyst, Nishant Garg as an application developer and Socrates Toussas as IT support engineer. Lastly, Stephanie Hosking has been appointed people and culture adviser.

The hires come as Frontier looks to diversify its business beyond its traditional superannuation clients, who are increasingly building in-house capabilities and facing merger pressures.

More than 50% of its clients (by number) are now businesses other than superannuation funds.

"Our business is growing, both in terms of new clients we have the privilege to work with, but also in terms of the depth and range of services clients are seeking from us, and which we are proactively developing," Frontier chief executive Andrew Polson said.

"Frontier is at a size now where not only are we adding to our team to maintain a client to consultant ratio that enables us to continue the quality and tailoring of our advice, but we are investing specifically in specialist non-consulting resources, in particular in our market leading technology capability" he said.

The firm said it is currently hiring senior consulting and research roles across investment governance, responsible investing and alternatives and derivatives disciplines.

"We are hopeful of adding another three senior consulting roles in the coming weeks in alternatives, investment governance and responsible investing," Frontier's director of marketing and business development Wayne Sullivan said.

Frontier now has 82 staff in total, of which 56 are in investment consulting, 13 in tech, two in business development and the rest in finance and admin.