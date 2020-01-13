Free advice for bushfire victims

AMP has announced it will provide free financial advice to Australians who have suffered from the current bushfires.

AMP said it has partnered with its advisers to offer the pro-bono service which includes general and personal advice and is available to both AMP clients and members and the general public.

AMP Australia chief executive Alex Wade said the initiative will help individuals and families on their road to recovery.

"We have advisers in local communities across many of the impacted areas who would like to help people get back on their feet," Wade said.

"AMP has a long history of supporting Australians through tough times and we'll help those affected by this disaster however we can."

The financial services company also announced a disaster relief package for its client's impacted by the fires.

The package includes waiving certain bank fees for those requiring urgent access to their funds, temporarily postponing home loan repayments, a one-off three month waiver form paying AMP life, total and permanent disability, trauma, income protection and business expenses insurance premiums.

The package also includes the earl release of superannuation funds to help with expenses, but only for those whom the ATO has assessed eligible on compassionate grounds.

Meanwhile, the AMP Foundation is offering financial assistance to all rural fire brigades where AMP customers and employees volunteer.