NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Sponsored by
Free advice for bushfire victims
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 13 JAN 2020   11:54AM

AMP has announced it will provide free financial advice to Australians who have suffered from the current bushfires.

AMP said it has partnered with its advisers to offer the pro-bono service which includes general and personal advice and is available to both AMP clients and members and the general public.

AMP Australia chief executive Alex Wade said the initiative will help individuals and families on their road to recovery.

"We have advisers in local communities across many of the impacted areas who would like to help people get back on their feet," Wade said.

"AMP has a long history of supporting Australians through tough times and we'll help those affected by this disaster however we can."

The financial services company also announced a disaster relief package for its client's impacted by the fires.

The package includes waiving certain bank fees for those requiring urgent access to their funds, temporarily postponing home loan repayments, a one-off three month waiver form paying AMP life, total and permanent disability, trauma, income protection and business expenses insurance premiums.

The package also includes the earl release of superannuation funds to help with expenses, but only for those whom the ATO has assessed eligible on compassionate grounds.

Meanwhile, the AMP Foundation is offering financial assistance to all rural fire brigades where AMP customers and employees volunteer.

Read more: BushfiresAlex WadeAMP AustraliaAMP Foundation
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AMP to cull super trustee, five funds
What you read in 2019: Financial advice
AMP cuts ongoing advice agreements
AMP transfers 25% of accounts to ATO
Internal talent shuffle at AMP
AMP combines business units, appoints new boss
Put risk on the super comparison table: AMP
AMP advisers prepare for battle
Government should intervene in BOLR changes: Opposition
AMP advice lead rejects AMPFPA claims
Editor's Choice
Global equities enjoy strongest year since 2013
HARRISON WORLEY
Latest research shows international equity assets turned in their best annual performance since 2013, as most asset classes managed to put a few tough years behind them in 2019.
Sunsuper welcomes new board directors
ALLY SELBY
A superannuation sector veteran has been appointed to the board of Sunsuper, helping lift female representation on the board to 40%.
Industry fund strengthens board
HARRISON WORLEY
A $12 billion industry superannuation fund has continued its shift towards a more independent board, adding a new director.
Franklin Templeton veteran readies two funds
KANIKA SOOD
A global equities boutique launched by a Franklin Templeton veteran is getting ready to pitch two new Aussie-domiciled funds to private wealth firms and wholesale clients down under.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something p3j4H8NF