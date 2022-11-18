Forrests invest in post-war, green Ukraine

Andrew and Nicola Forrest's investment firm has committed nearly $750 million to a fund dedicated to rebuilding post-war Ukraine's infrastructure with green and digital assets.

Forrest and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the investment by the Tattarang Group, which comes as part of the US$25 billion Ukraine Green Growth Initiative, which has been in the works since early March.

"Andrew and I have agreed we will not replace communist era rubbish Russian infrastructure, instead we will leapfrog to the latest technology," Zelenskyy said.

"We will take advantage of the fact that what the Russians have destroyed can readily be replaced with the latest, most modern green and digital infrastructure."

BlackRock Financial Markets Advisory and the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine have signed a Memorandum of Understanding whereby BlackRock FMA will provide advisory support for designing an investment framework, with a goal of creating opportunities for both public and private investors to participate in the future reconstruction and recovery of the Ukrainian economy.

BlackRock FMA provides expertise in investment and asset management, risk management and technology, and has broad experience advising official sector clients on capital markets topics. The group is a distinct business within the firm, separate and independent from BlackRock's traditional asset management business, BlackRock.

The MoU formalised a discussion in early September between President Zelenskyy, BlackRock chair and chief executive Larry Fink and Forrest.

"Our investment fund will help to step beyond the wire lines of the past and accelerate digital communications development," Forrest said. ""The US$25bn Ukraine Green Growth Initiative will be the home of professional and sovereign investment with the aim of helping rebuild Ukraine in one generation, whilst delivering returns to investors."

The Ukraine Green Growth Initiative will work with the global investment community to achieve rapid reconstruction of Ukraine post-hostilities.

The fund has been in the works since early March, and included Forrest briefing US President Joe Biden, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, and the international business community including UN Special Envoy Michael Bloomberg, Fink and their teams.

"Ukraine can enter a golden era," Forrest said.

"By business backing Ukraine, we're sending a message to the world. I want every government to know that as soon as hostilities cease global business will be ready to help rebuild immediately.

"We will build a new future, not simply replace the past. We want Ukrainian people to know that we will be there with you, helping you to deliver strong economic growth in Europe."

The Forrests' philanthropic organisation Minderoo Foundation has already contributed millions of dollars to help the Ukrainian people, including funding the first humanitarian grain shipment out of Ukraine in August, and providing critical grain storage facilities for farmers.