Executive Appointments

Former Pinnacle executive in new role

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 FEB 2022   12:38PM

The former director of distribution at Pinnacle Investment Management has taken on a new role with a Bennelong boutique.

Matt Dell has joined 4D Infrastructure in the newly created role of investment specialist.

Dell served as Pinnacle's distribution director for more than six years before departing in August last year.

Prior to that he spent close to seven years at RARE Infrastructure (now ClearBridge Investments), first as head of retail distribution and then head of distribution. In these roles he worked alongside 4D Infrastructure co-founder and chief investment officer Sarah Shaw.

He brings more than 31 years' experience in financial services to the role, 26 of them spent in distribution.

Commenting on the hire, Shaw said Dell has exceptional experience in funds management and she is looking forward to working with him again.

"Matt will be able to hit the ground running at 4D, with significant relationships in the industry, a strong infrastructure background, and an understanding of our team and process," she said.

4D Infrastructure has also promoted two of its analysts recently to senior roles.

Christopher James, who has been with the firm since 2016, is now a senior investment analyst, as is Tasneef Rahman who joined 4D in 2017.

"Since joining 4D, both Chris and Tasneef have grown significantly as analysts with incredibly strong modelling skills, a growing depth of coverage of their core universe, evolving relationships with companies and brokers, and conviction in portfolio calls," Shaw said.

Read more: 4D InfrastructurePinnacle Investment ManagementBennelongMatt DellSarah ShawTasneef RahmanChristopher JamesClearBridge Investments
