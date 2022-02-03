Former APRA executive joins Zurich

Zurich has appointed former APRA executive board member Geoff Summerhayes to its suite of boards.

A former financial services chief executive, director and APRA executive board member, Summerhayes joins five of Zurich's main APRA-regulated boards as an independent non-executive director and member of risk, compliance and audit committee.

Summerhayes' role on Zurich's board also includes member of people and remuneration committee.

He also joins Zurich Investment Management's (ZIM) board as an independent non-executive director.

Summerhayes spent five years at APRA, leading significant regulatory change and spearheading its efforts around climate change financial risk.

In addition to Zurich, he was recently appointed chair of Beyond Zero Emissions, an independent, solutions-focused think tank centred on a prosperous zero-emission economy for Australia.

Summerhayes is also a non-executive director at Heartland Group Holdings Ltd NZ.

Prior to his role at APRA, Summerhayes was chief executive of Suncorp Life, chief executive of superannuation and investment at MLC, and held a number of senior executive roles at National Australia Bank.

"Geoff's extensive experience and expertise in commercial and regulatory matters represents a valuable appointment to Zurich's Boards," Zurich chair of boards Paul Bedbrook said.

"Along with his deep knowledge of the industry, Geoff's experience also complements the diverse capabilities of our board members and we welcome and look forward to his contribution."

Zurich Australia and New Zealand chief executive Justin Delaney added: "We are very fortunate to have such a high calibre addition to our boards."

"Geoff's appointment reflects the commitment we have at Zurich to strengthen our position in the market by bringing unique leadership to our strategy, governance and culture."