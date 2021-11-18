Former adviser pleads guilty to fabricating evidence

A former financial adviser, who has previously worked for Westpac, Fortnum Private Wealth and Libertas Financial Planning, pleaded guilty to five criminal offences at the Downing Centre Local Court.

Ezzat-Daniel Nesseim pleaded guilty to dishonestly providing three backdated wholesale client certificates to ASIC in an attempt to stop the regulator from its investigation and also providing ASIC with false information under oath in regard to the certificates.

Nesseim also pleaded guilty to making use of evidence he knew was fabricated, including doctored emails and witness statements from individuals and giving false testimony in a hearing before an ASIC delegate.

He has been granted conditional bail and has been committed to the Sydney District Court for sentencing on December 10.

Nesseim was permanently banned from providing financial services in 2018 and later banned from engaging in credit activities in 2019.

He previously ran Smart Financial Strategies and is currently general manager of Accord Partners, which its site describes as a "financial concierge and management office". Accord Partners is operated by Foresight Enterprises, of which Nesseim is the sole director.

Nesseim was first charged with 16 offences related to fabricating evidence in March.