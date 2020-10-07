Financial services firm names new directors

A diversified financial services firm with $1.55 billion in funds under management has appointed two new directors to its board following the its recent merger.

Euroz Limited has appointed Ian Parker and Richard Simpson to its board, both who bring extensive experience and financial services expertise to the stockbroking, advisory and funds management business.

Both Parker and Simpson are representatives of Hartleys, the firm Euroz merged with in July. Their appointments signify the completion of the merger.

Euroz executive chair Andrew McKenzie said Parker and Simpson's appointments were an excellent addition to the board.

"Their experience in the financial services industry will benefit shareholders and staff as we move ahead as a combined group," he said.

"I very much look forward to working with both of them in the future."

Euroz said Parker boasts extensive knowledge in the areas of financial planning and investment advice, specifically in equities and options trading.

Parker has worked in financial services since 1981 and is a master stockbroker member of the Stockbrokers and Financial Advisors Association (SAFAA), and was previously a director of Gilpear Investment Group.

In early 1991, Parker joined Western Australian financial services firm Hartleys as a private client adviser and would go on to become a senior member of the firm's team. He was a member of Hartleys' executive council, underwriting committee and the head of the private client advisory board for two years.

In May 2003, he was appointed as a director of the firm, and would later become its chair in February 2015.

Meantime, Simpson brings with him extensive corporate finance, advisory and equity capital market experience, Euroz said.

Beginning his career as a petroleum engineer before joining NM Rothschild & Sons in London, Simpson worked in corporate finance and specialized in natural resources and privatisations.

He would later return to Australia to join US investment bank Salomon Brothers, based in Sydney and Melbourne. Here he specialized in M&A and corporate advisory transactions in the resource and infrastructure sectors.

In 1995, he returned to work in Perth at Hartleys Corporate Finance, where he served as its head of corporate finance from 2002 to 2009, and was the executive chair and managing director of Hartleys Limited from its successful management buyout in 2003 to 2008.

Euroz was founded and listed in 2000 as a stockbroking business. Since then, Euroz has grown and made several successful acquisitions to become one of the largest financial advisory firms in Western Australia.

It has three businesses; Euroz Securities, Entrust Wealth Management and Westoz Funds Management, and services over 10,000 clients.