Financial Planning
Fidelity Investments to hire 1000 advisers
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 13 APR 2021   12:28PM

Fidelity Investments is in the process of hiring about 1000 licensed financial planners in the US in a bid to meet the skyrocketing demand for advice.

The firm is expanding to over 20 locations across the US, including Seattle, Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Houston, Minneapolis, Chicago, Atlanta, Tampa, Charlotte, Orlando, Miami, Philadelphia, Detroit and Washington D.C.

Fidelity kicked off its recruitment drive in early 2020, mainly off the back of the coronavirus-induced market uncertainty, which saw a flood of new account registrations with its investment advisers.

"By introducing new roles in these geographic areas, Fidelity will widen the reach of its investor centers to ensure continued success in meeting growing customer demand," Fidelity said.

Fidelity Investments president of personal investing Kathleen Murphy said many of the roles offer flexibility to work remotely.

"We continue to have very strong growth as so many more people turn to Fidelity to help them and their families with their financial futures. I am so proud of our dedicated and talented employees, who take such care to help all of our clients. Our relationships with clients are paramount and to meet all the needs in our growing business, we are continuing to hire new employees now and into 2021," she wrote on LinkedIn.

Some 4000 staffers will be added company-wide. The positions include licensed representatives, technologists and customer service workers.

Hiring technology experts is in response to a nearly 60% year-over-year increase in digital interactions on retail mobile and web platforms. The new roles will design, build and drive digital solutions for individual investors.

In 2020, Fidelity hired 7200 new employees, of which 5150 were in client-facing positions.

