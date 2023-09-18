Family offices feeling optimistic about 2024

Hopes are high for global family offices as Citibank's latest report records overall optimism for the next 12 months, notwithstanding concerns about inflation and geopolitical strife.

According to Citibank's Global Family Office Survey Insights 2023 report, nearly all respondents (95%) are expecting positive portfolio returns in 2024, with over two-thirds anticipating double-digit performance.

Specifically, their expectations range from gains of 0-5% (5%), 5-10% (25%), 10-15% (53%) and over 15% (12%).

Optimism over portfolio returns is high across all regions, with 89% of Asia Pacific (APAC) respondents expecting returns of 5-10% and upwards over the next 12 months.

Family offices with assets of $500 million or above are more optimistic about the outlook for portfolio returns, with 70% of them expecting returns of 10% or more over the coming year, compared to 61% of their smaller counterparts.

When it comes to portfolio construction and management, family offices favour alternative asset classes, with private equity and credit, real estate, and hedge funds making up almost half (46%) of portfolios.

Private equity allocations were identically sized as those to public equity at 22%, with private equity funds (12%), slightly exceeding direct private equity (10%).

While cash stood at 12% globally, family offices in APAC had much larger cash holdings at 18%.

Interestingly, for over half of the respondents (60%) the first generation who created the wealth is still in control. For another third, the wealth has already transitioned to their children.

Families in which there have already been multiple generational transitions are more likely to include philanthropy in their estate and/or tax planning strategies.

The report said this is because of greater recognition of the need for such integration when the fourth generation is in control of the wealth (43%) than the first (29%).

The survey, conducted in August, drew responses from 268 family office participants. Nearly a quarter of these respondents (21%) were from APAC.