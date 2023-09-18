Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Family Office

Family offices feeling optimistic about 2024

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 18 SEP 2023   12:29PM

Hopes are high for global family offices as Citibank's latest report records overall optimism for the next 12 months, notwithstanding concerns about inflation and geopolitical strife.

According to Citibank's Global Family Office Survey Insights 2023 report, nearly all respondents (95%) are expecting positive portfolio returns in 2024, with over two-thirds anticipating double-digit performance.

Specifically, their expectations range from gains of 0-5% (5%), 5-10% (25%), 10-15% (53%) and over 15% (12%).

Optimism over portfolio returns is high across all regions, with 89% of Asia Pacific (APAC) respondents expecting returns of 5-10% and upwards over the next 12 months.

Family offices with assets of $500 million or above are more optimistic about the outlook for portfolio returns, with 70% of them expecting returns of 10% or more over the coming year, compared to 61% of their smaller counterparts.

When it comes to portfolio construction and management, family offices favour alternative asset classes, with private equity and credit, real estate, and hedge funds making up almost half (46%) of portfolios.

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

Private equity allocations were identically sized as those to public equity at 22%, with private equity funds (12%), slightly exceeding direct private equity (10%).

While cash stood at 12% globally, family offices in APAC had much larger cash holdings at 18%.

Interestingly, for over half of the respondents (60%) the first generation who created the wealth is still in control. For another third, the wealth has already transitioned to their children.

Families in which there have already been multiple generational transitions are more likely to include philanthropy in their estate and/or tax planning strategies.

The report said this is because of greater recognition of the need for such integration when the fourth generation is in control of the wealth (43%) than the first (29%).

The survey, conducted in August, drew responses from 268 family office participants. Nearly a quarter of these respondents (21%) were from APAC.

Read more: Citibank
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Farewell Michael Harrison
MSC Trustees names Singapore chief
ART, Macquarie, PGGM partner on portfolio acquisition
Oliver Wyman recruits former Westpac executive
Magellan chief executive resigns
Treasury Group co-founder joins Mantis
NAB names RBS alumnus as chief operating officer
FactSet nabs MSCI executive
Macquarie director departs
Major instos hit with cartel class action

Editor's Choice

Financial planning veteran launches ideas exchange

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:43PM
TownsendCobain Private Wealth partner Tim Townsend has launched a forum-based initiative, WealthLeaders eXchange, targeting financial advisers involved in the investment decision-making process and with client assets of at least $200 million.

Australia sees modest uptick in HNWIs: Study

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:26PM
The number of Australian investors holding more than $1 million of investable assets increased by 10,000 in the past year to 635,000, according to Investment Trends' latest research.

CalPERS investment chief tenders resignation

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:54AM
The chief investment officer of the largest pension fund in the US has resigned after just 18 months in the role.

The Wealth Designers in expansion mode

KARREN VERGARA
The Wealth Designers is expanding its footprint nationwide and internationally as it partners with a veteran financial adviser to mark its presence in Europe and the UK.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
20-21

Investment Operations Challenges 2023 Hybrid Conference 

SEP
21

FINSIA WA Young Finance Professionals networking evening 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Vincent Scully

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
LIFESHERPA PTY LTD
Vince Scully established Life Sherpa 10 years ago to democratise financial advice. With finfluencer heavyweights in his corner, the founder and chief executive just might have found the right formula to make financial advice affordable and accessible to those who need it most. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.