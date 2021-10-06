Family office makes crypto play

The Smorgon family office has taken a stake in a cryptocurrency investment platform.

The Victor Smorgon Group (VSG) has taken an equity stake in crypto asset investment platform Zerocap.

Zerocap has plans to be a significant full service advisory and investment firm in the crypto sector and has launched its first wholesale fund, The Zerocap Bitcoin Trust, seeded with a material cornerstone investment from VSG.

The fund provides pure bitcoin exposure through a regulated unit trust and is covered by insurance underwritten by Lloyds of London.

It has been designed to track the price of Bitcoin without having to purchase, hold and secure the underlying Bitcoin.

"We searched globally for a solution that could mirror our internal compliance processes for investing and found Zerocap to be amongst the leaders in their field, and fortuitously, local," VSG managing director Peter Edwards said.

"The crypto world is difficult to navigate, given its infancy, and the solution Zerocap implemented for our group gave us comfort to recommend their services to other family offices interested in beginning an investment journey in digital assets."

Zerocap chief executive Ryan McCall added: "Having VSG on board enabled us to move swiftly and realise our growth plans more quickly. Institutional investors are beginning to realise the benefits that sensible exposure to crypto assets offers a portfolio, with non-correlated and greater risk-adjusted returns. The next decade is set to see an explosion of innovation and creative disruption that will benefit those investors willing to embrace these changes."