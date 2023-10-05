Family office executives take investment reins: Ocorian

Improved professionalisation has seen a "significant transformation" in the family office sector, with executives increasingly empowered to manage family assets in-house, according to a new study by Ocorian.

As part of the study, conducted earlier in the year, Ocorian commissioned independent research company PureProfile to interview 134 family office investment managers working for family offices across the globe.

It found 60% of family offices will facilitate access to a broader range of financial services and solutions over the next three years.

Over 70% of respondents said these third parties will provide access to an increasingly globalized network of administration centres, and 44% said they will bring sophisticated regulatory expertise.

"Traditionally, wealthy families entrusted investment managers to manage their assets, but falling returns driven by the financial crisis in 2008 and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the switch to alternative approaches and directly employing professionals," Ocorian said.

"The move to increased professionalisation has gathered momentum due to growing complexity in managing assets from the growth of alternative asset classes such as private equity, venture capital, hedge funds and real assets as well as a rise in regulatory requirements as they look to global assets."

According to the study, family offices have reacted by recruiting professionals with a wide range of skills including investment analysts, financial planners, legal experts, and technologists.

Family offices have also embraced advanced data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to enhance their investment decision-making processes.

Commenting on the findings, Ocorian global head business development- private client Lynda O'Mahoney said family offices, once primarily perceived as entities that manage the wealth of affluent families, have undergone a significant transformation in recent years.

"The trend towards the professionalisation of family offices is likely to continue," O'Mahoney said.

"As younger generations take over the reins, they are likely to demand even more sophisticated investment strategies and greater transparency.

"Family offices will need to adapt to changing family dynamics, evolving investment trends, the need for greater governance and emerging technologies to remain relevant and effective."