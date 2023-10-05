Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Family Office

Family office executives take investment reins: Ocorian

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 5 OCT 2023   12:21PM

Improved professionalisation has seen a "significant transformation" in the family office sector, with executives increasingly empowered to manage family assets in-house, according to a new study by Ocorian.

As part of the study, conducted earlier in the year, Ocorian commissioned independent research company PureProfile to interview 134 family office investment managers working for family offices across the globe.

It found 60% of family offices will facilitate access to a broader range of financial services and solutions over the next three years.

Over 70% of respondents said these third parties will provide access to an increasingly globalized network of administration centres, and 44% said they will bring sophisticated regulatory expertise.

"Traditionally, wealthy families entrusted investment managers to manage their assets, but falling returns driven by the financial crisis in 2008 and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the switch to alternative approaches and directly employing professionals," Ocorian said.

"The move to increased professionalisation has gathered momentum due to growing complexity in managing assets from the growth of alternative asset classes such as private equity, venture capital, hedge funds and real assets as well as a rise in regulatory requirements as they look to global assets."

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

According to the study, family offices have reacted by recruiting professionals with a wide range of skills including investment analysts, financial planners, legal experts, and technologists.

Family offices have also embraced advanced data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to enhance their investment decision-making processes.

Commenting on the findings, Ocorian global head business development- private client Lynda O'Mahoney said family offices, once primarily perceived as entities that manage the wealth of affluent families, have undergone a significant transformation in recent years.

"The trend towards the professionalisation of family offices is likely to continue," O'Mahoney said.

"As younger generations take over the reins, they are likely to demand even more sophisticated investment strategies and greater transparency.

"Family offices will need to adapt to changing family dynamics, evolving investment trends, the need for greater governance and emerging technologies to remain relevant and effective."

Read more: OcorianLynda O'Mahoney
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Family offices increasingly involved in succession planning
Family offices ready to take risks

Editor's Choice

Aussies largely unsure of legacy plan: Research

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:54PM
While 67% of Australians feel confident they'll be able to leave a legacy when they pass away, only 14% actually have a plan in place to do so, according to new research from Generation Life (Gen Life).

Worst-performing Choice options revealed

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:46PM
The prudential regulator has released granular details on the Choice products that delivered poor returns, revealing which options failed members in the 2023 financial year.

Spaceship Super dumps admin fee waiver

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:50PM
Spaceship Super will no longer waive administration fees for members with less than $6000 in their account.

Adviser cops 10-year sentence

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:32PM
A former financial adviser who took more than $10 million from clients to fund his lavish lifestyle will spend the next 10 years in jail.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

OCT
24-25

12th Annual Australian Microcap Investment Conference 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jacki Ellis

HEAD OF RETIREMENT SEGMENT
AWARE SUPER
As Australia shifts to meet demands from the millions set to retire over the next decade, Aware Super head of retirement Jacki Ellis rises to the challenge, motivated by a love of problem solving. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.