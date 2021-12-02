NEWS
Investment

ETF Securities, 21Shares partner for Australia's first crypto ETFs

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 2 DEC 2021   11:51AM

ETF Securities and 21Shares are partnering to launch Australia's first direct Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs and a best-in-class blockchain research and education centre.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the ETFS 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and ETFS 21Shares Ethereum ETF will provide Australians with a way to invest in Bitcoin and Ether, via funds operated by ETF Securities, in partnership with 21Shares.

Zurich-based 21Shares currently has almost US$3 billion in assets under management inside its 20 European crypto ETPs and total 80 listings.

The firm has managed Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs for almost three years and created the world-first physically backed crypto ETP in 2018.

"Once we had decided to build a range of crypto ETFs for the Australian market, there was only one partner we wanted to work with and that's 21Shares,"

ETF Securities Australia executive chair Graham Tuckwell said.

"They are the cutting edge of crypto ETPs in the world today."

The research and education centre will build on 21Shares investment-grade and cutting-edge research, which is some of the most comprehensive in the world.

It covers a vast range of different cryptocurrencies and blockchains.

This includes famous cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether, but also lesser known but fast growing cryptos like Solana, Polygon or Avalanche.

The research centre will explain in simple English how the often-complicated world of blockchain works.

It will also feature the trailblazing news on crypto, various blockchain metrics, price action and important news on miners, custodians, and other companies in the supply chain.

21Shares chief executive Hany Rashwan said the company was excited to

partner with ETF Securities to launch crypto ETFs for Australian investors.

"This partnership is an opportunity to combine our expertise to provide the simplest and most transparent way to access the best performing asset class of the last 10 years," he said.

Read more: Graham TuckwellHany Rashwan
