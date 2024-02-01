Equity Trustees adds more super fund clients

Equity Trustees adds more super fund clientsBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | THURSDAY, 1 FEB 2024 12:42PM
Equity Trustees has bolstered its books further, taking over as trustee of two more retail super funds.
Equity Trustees' superannuation trustee business has been appointed trustee of ClearView Retirement Plan, while also adding Guild Super to its lineup of funds following the acquisition of Guild by Future Group.
The Clearview Retirement Plan was established in 1987 and is home to about 12,500 members. As at June 2023, it had about $2 billion in funds under management. Its trustee was ClearView Life Nominees.
Meantime, Guild has about $3 billion in funds under management on behalf of close to 95,000 members. Established in 1995, it was acquired by Future Group in December, shortly before Verve Super officially joined the Future Group fold.
"We are honoured that now 14 super funds have engaged us as their independent trustee and trusted partner supporting them by overseeing the management of products and funds for nearly 800,000 members with around $59.8bn of funds under supervision," Equity Trustees general manager client and strategic planning David Warren explains.
"We see it as a testament to the benefits of having an independent trustee which sits at arm's length to the commercial and operational aspects of managing a superannuation fund and its products.
"This appointment reaffirms Equity Trustees as the foremost provider of independent superannuation trustee services in Australia."
