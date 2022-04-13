End choice dashboard delay: AIST

The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) is pressuring government to make super funds disclose the performance of choice products.

In a submission to ASIC, AIST opposed the regulator's proposal to defer the requirement for super funds to offer choice product dashboards - which would disclose the performance of these products - from 1 July 2023 to 1 July 2027.

ASIC sought industry feedback on the proposal to delay the publication of these dashboards, stating that a further four years delay allowed time for the government to make the regulations to 'prescribe their content', a process required for choice dashboards.

However, AIST is firmly opposed to the delay.

Chief executive Eva Scheerlinck said that once the outcome of the election is known, the government should create regulations mandating funds to publish dashboards.

Dashboards, she said, will allow members to compare historical and target returns and fees across the thousands of choice super products in the market.

Scheerlinck added trustees of MySuper default funds had been required to provide dashboards since 2013 but, due to continued deferrals by the government, funds with choice investment options would not need to have their own dashboards in place for another five years.

"The scrutiny of MySuper products is right and proper because they are default products, but all superannuation products must be held to the same high standards of transparency and disclosure, without exception, because they contain Australians' retirement savings," she said.

"This is not currently the case, and it appears it won't be until 2027, which will make it a 13-year delay from when the law allowing the regulations for choice dashboards to be introduced was first passed."

In its submission, AIST said: "Postponing the introduction of legislated disclosure requirements for 13 years is contrary to the intention of the Australian Parliament and denies an important consumer protection from the millions of Australians holding choice superannuation products."

The submission continues that the existing implementation date of 2023 provides time for the dashboard requirements to be implemented.

Scheerlinck said the delay raised questions about the current government's commitment to transparency, disclosure, and accountability, and whether it was more interested in protecting the manufacturers of high fee, low return choice products than helping Australians with their super.