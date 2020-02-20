Ellerston LIC chair resigns

Ashok Jacob has resigned as the chair of the $143 million Ellerston Asian Investments, as another Ellerston LIC looks to delist after being pursued by an activist investor.

Ellerston Asian Investments (EAI) will now be chaired by Bill Best, who has been an independent non-executive director at the listed investment company's board since late 2018.

Jacob remains a shareholder of EAI, with about 1.3% of the LIC's total shares (unchanged since 2016).

He is also the executive chair of Ellerston Capital, which is the responsible entity and manager to the two LICs.

"We wanted symmetry in the board composition. Ashok will be a manager for the LICs but will not be involved with them at a board level," Ellerston Capital company secretary Ian Kelly told Financial Standard.

Jacob's resignation comes two days after the other of the company's two LICs, Ellerston Global Investors (EGI), informed unitholders of a proposal to delist the fund.

EGI and Ellerston Capital (as the responsible entity) want to convert EGI shares to a new class of units in an unlisted fund, the Ellerston Global Mid Cap Fund.

The goal is to eliminate the discount between EGI's net tangible asset value (NTA) and the share price - which was the subject of shareholder and former Rothschild banker David Kingston's fury in October last year.

EGI's board formed a subcommittee to consider the February 17 proposal.

It excluded Jacob from the committee, given his dual position as EGI's chair and Ellerston Capital's chair.

EGI is expecting to hold a shareholder vote around middle of May to seek approval on its February 17 proposal.

Kelly declined to comment as to whether EAI will be converted to an unlisted trust like Ellerston Global Investors (EGI).

EAI's NTA (after tax) was $1.18 but the share price was $1.05 at January end. It had a market cap of $142.6 million.

It is managed by Mary Manning and holds a high conviction portfolio of large caps. Performance has been above benchmark for recent periods. It delivered 8.55% above the MSCI Asia ex Japan (AUD), to the year ending December.

Since inception returns were 0.71% under the benchmark.