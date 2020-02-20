NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Ellerston LIC chair resigns
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 20 FEB 2020   12:31PM

Ashok Jacob has resigned as the chair of the $143 million Ellerston Asian Investments, as another Ellerston LIC looks to delist after being pursued by an activist investor.

Ellerston Asian Investments (EAI) will now be chaired by Bill Best, who has been an independent non-executive director at the listed investment company's board since late 2018.

Jacob remains a shareholder of EAI, with about 1.3% of the LIC's total shares (unchanged since 2016).

He is also the executive chair of Ellerston Capital, which is the responsible entity and manager to the two LICs.

"We wanted symmetry in the board composition. Ashok will be a manager for the LICs but will not be involved with them at a board level," Ellerston Capital company secretary Ian Kelly told Financial Standard.

Jacob's resignation comes two days after the other of the company's two LICs, Ellerston Global Investors (EGI), informed unitholders of a proposal to delist the fund.

EGI and Ellerston Capital (as the responsible entity) want to convert EGI shares to a new class of units in an unlisted fund, the Ellerston Global Mid Cap Fund.

The goal is to eliminate the discount between EGI's net tangible asset value (NTA) and the share price - which was the subject of shareholder and former Rothschild banker David Kingston's fury in October last year.

EGI's board formed a subcommittee to consider the February 17 proposal.

It excluded Jacob from the committee, given his dual position as EGI's chair and Ellerston Capital's chair.

EGI is expecting to hold a shareholder vote around middle of May to seek approval on its February 17 proposal.

Kelly declined to comment as to whether EAI will be converted to an unlisted trust like Ellerston Global Investors (EGI).

EAI's NTA (after tax) was $1.18 but the share price was $1.05 at January end. It had a market cap of $142.6 million.

It is managed by Mary Manning and holds a high conviction portfolio of large caps. Performance has been above benchmark for recent periods. It delivered 8.55% above the MSCI Asia ex Japan (AUD), to the year ending December.

Since inception returns were 0.71% under the benchmark.

Read more: Ellerston CapitalEllerston Asian InvestmentsAshok JacobEllerston Global InvestorsIan KellyDavid KingstonMary ManningEllerston Global Mid Cap Fund
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
New head of wholesale at Fidelity
Ellerston hires from Colonial First State
Boutique hires from Ellerston Capital
Fund manager insto lead exits
Fund manager buys into Morphic AM
AustralianSuper consortium renews bid for healthcare company
Arnhem portfolio manager departs
Former Arnhem executive takes new role
Montgomery Global IM opens New York office, hires analyst
Alternatives specialist boosts leadership
Editor's Choice
Focus to acquire stake in MEDIQ
KANIKA SOOD
Following its acquisition of a stake in Escala Partners, New York-based Focus Financial Partners is set to buy a slice of Melbourne-based MEDIQ Financial Services.
The sick short: Banking big on the coronavirus
ALLY SELBY
With the coronavirus, now dubbed COVID-19, impacting not only many lives, but now also the bottom line of some of the world's biggest companies, investors are chasing shorting opportunities to bank big on the pandemic.
Former SMSFA chair returns to role
HARRISON WORLEY
A former chair of the SMSF Association has returned for another stint in the top job.
Super chief opposes SG increase
ELIZA BAVIN
The chief executive of a $5.5 billion industry superannuation fund has spoken out against increasing the superannuation guarantee to 12% in a submission to the Retirement Income Review.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Vic Jokovic
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CHI-X AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Chi-X Australia is making waves, disrupting the ASX's monopoly. Key to it all, chief executive Vic Jokovic says, is understanding that other people can make or break you. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something MHvf0ZnB