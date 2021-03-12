NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
SMSF
Dodgy SMSF operator loses appeal
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 12 MAR 2021   12:17PM

The Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) decision to terminate a Perth tax practitioner has been upheld by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

Ashley Cross was found to have falsely lodged 125 SMSF annual returns over nine years which declared that self-managed superannuation funds (SMSFs) had been audited when in fact they had not.

Following a referral from the ATO over SMSF auditor number misuse, the TPB found that Cross and his partner had failed to act honestly or with integrity and had failed to provide competent tax agent services.

Cross argued in the AAT proceedings that the degree of dishonesty involved was lessened by the fact that ultimately, when audited, the SMSFs were all found to be compliant and that he did not derive any financial benefit. His argument was not accepted.

"Mr Cross had repeatedly and deliberately chosen to put what he perceived to be the interests of his clients, above his fundamental professional duty to act honestly. He repeatedly, deliberately chose to mislead the ATO," the tribunal found.

TPB chair Ian Klug said the case should serve as a reminder to tax practitioners that there are serious consequences for dishonesty.

"The terminations imposed reflect the gravity of Mr Cross's and the partnership's dishonest conduct in lodging SMSF annual returns with false declarations over such a prolonged period," Klug said.

Ten tax practitioners have now been terminated because of false declarations in SMSF annual returns. The TPB has also suspended the registration of four other tax practitioners. A further 60 practitioners are subject to TPB enquires in regards to SMSF auditor number misuse.

Read more: TPBATOAdministrative Appeals TribunalAshley Cross
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ATO begins stimulus fraud convictions
Government passes advice, super reforms
Pandemic boosts scam complaints
SMSFs given small LRBA win
ATO releases finding from super survey
Crackdown on ERS scams continues
Jail time for tax adviser
What you read in 2020
ATO backs SMSFs as strong retirement choice
Financial services' biggest tax bills revealed
Editor's Choice
Ironbark fund swaps managers
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:46PM
An Aussie broad-cap equities fund distributed by Ironbark is transitioning to a new fund manager, as the boutique managing it pivots away from broad-caps to small caps.
Chances of CBA admitting to Essential Super wrongdoing "non-existent"
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:25PM
Lawyers for Commonwealth Bank and Colonial First State in its ongoing case against ASIC have told the court the parties have no intention of admitting to any contraventions in relation to Essential Super and an alleged $22 million in conflicted remuneration.
Turnbull calls out Wilson, Bragg
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:51PM
Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has turned on his former colleagues, Tim Wilson and Andrew Bragg, saying their proposal to give people access to super to spend in the housing market is "just wrong".
Mawhinney not dishonest, just irresponsible: ASIC
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:07PM
The corporate regulator has slightly softened its accusations against Mayfair 101 founder James Mawhinney - saying he wasn't consciously dishonest, just irresponsible.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Swen Werner
Managing Director
State Street Global Markets
Marko Milek
Head of Data and Analytics APAC, Managing Director, State Street Alpha, Singapore
State Street Global Markets
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
23
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Mandy Mannix
GENERAL MANAGER, ASSET MANAGEMENT DISTRIBUTION
MLC ASSET MANAGEMENT
With enough hard work and determination, and a dash of help from those around you, you can achieve anything. It's what we all learn in our younger years but is personified in MLC general manager, asset management distribution, Mandy Mannix. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something s33d3KUm