Dodgy SMSF operator loses appeal

The Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) decision to terminate a Perth tax practitioner has been upheld by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

Ashley Cross was found to have falsely lodged 125 SMSF annual returns over nine years which declared that self-managed superannuation funds (SMSFs) had been audited when in fact they had not.

Following a referral from the ATO over SMSF auditor number misuse, the TPB found that Cross and his partner had failed to act honestly or with integrity and had failed to provide competent tax agent services.

Cross argued in the AAT proceedings that the degree of dishonesty involved was lessened by the fact that ultimately, when audited, the SMSFs were all found to be compliant and that he did not derive any financial benefit. His argument was not accepted.

"Mr Cross had repeatedly and deliberately chosen to put what he perceived to be the interests of his clients, above his fundamental professional duty to act honestly. He repeatedly, deliberately chose to mislead the ATO," the tribunal found.

TPB chair Ian Klug said the case should serve as a reminder to tax practitioners that there are serious consequences for dishonesty.

"The terminations imposed reflect the gravity of Mr Cross's and the partnership's dishonest conduct in lodging SMSF annual returns with false declarations over such a prolonged period," Klug said.

Ten tax practitioners have now been terminated because of false declarations in SMSF annual returns. The TPB has also suspended the registration of four other tax practitioners. A further 60 practitioners are subject to TPB enquires in regards to SMSF auditor number misuse.