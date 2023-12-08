CSLR chief executive named

The Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) Transitional Board named the scheme's inaugural chief executive ahead of its planned commencement next April.

David Berry has been appointed chief executive of the CSLR, effective December 11.

Berry is currently chief executive at charity Way Forward Debt Solutions, and a non-executive director at the Consumer Action Law Centre. He has also previously held role at Advantedge Financial Services, NAB, and ANZ.

"Berry brings extensive experience as an executive, non-executive director and consultant who has made significant contributions to the financial services and consumer sectors through his strong leadership and change agenda," the board said.

"David will bring a unique set of skills and experience to this role which balance both industry and consumer perspectives.

"He has driven large-scale organisational, technological and process transformations in the financial services industry. He is also an advocate of positive change for the community, in particular protection of those most vulnerable to financial harm or disadvantage."

Meantime, Delia Rickard has been named as a non-executive director.

Rickard also sits on the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) board as well as that of Super Consumers Australia, Financial Counselling Australia, and the Ecstra Foundation.

In her executive career, she held senior roles with the ACCC and ASIC.

It is a requirement that someone from the AFCA board also sit on the board of the CSLR. Rickard will take up the role in January.

"The CSLR will play a very important role in helping victims of financial misconduct access redress and I very much look forward to contributing to this important work," Berry said.

Meanwhile, the board said it is confident that both Berry and Rickard "bring a significant level of skill and expertise to CSLR. Their contribution will ensure the delivery of a valued compensation service which raises confidence in the external dispute resolution framework and, more broadly, the financial services industry."

The board still requires an independent chair to be appointed by the Minister, and a director with actuarial experience appointed by the board.