CSLR chief executive named

CSLR chief executive namedBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | FRIDAY, 8 DEC 2023 12:41PM
Read more: CSLR, Compensation Scheme of Last Resort, AFCA, David Berry, Delia Rickard, ACCC, Advantedge Financial Services, ANZ, ASIC, Australian Financial Complaints Authority, Consumer Action Law Centre, Ecstra Foundation, Financial Counselling Australia, NAB, Super Consumers Australia, Way Forward Debt Solutions
The Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) Transitional Board named the scheme's inaugural chief executive ahead of its planned commencement next April.
David Berry has been appointed chief executive of the CSLR, effective December 11.
Berry is currently chief executive at charity Way Forward Debt Solutions, and a non-executive director at the Consumer Action Law Centre. He has also previously held role at Advantedge Financial Services, NAB, and ANZ.
"Berry brings extensive experience as an executive, non-executive director and consultant who has made significant contributions to the financial services and consumer sectors through his strong leadership and change agenda," the board said.
"David will bring a unique set of skills and experience to this role which balance both industry and consumer perspectives.
"He has driven large-scale organisational, technological and process transformations in the financial services industry. He is also an advocate of positive change for the community, in particular protection of those most vulnerable to financial harm or disadvantage."
Meantime, Delia Rickard has been named as a non-executive director.
Rickard also sits on the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) board as well as that of Super Consumers Australia, Financial Counselling Australia, and the Ecstra Foundation.
In her executive career, she held senior roles with the ACCC and ASIC.
It is a requirement that someone from the AFCA board also sit on the board of the CSLR. Rickard will take up the role in January.
"The CSLR will play a very important role in helping victims of financial misconduct access redress and I very much look forward to contributing to this important work," Berry said.
Meanwhile, the board said it is confident that both Berry and Rickard "bring a significant level of skill and expertise to CSLR. Their contribution will ensure the delivery of a valued compensation service which raises confidence in the external dispute resolution framework and, more broadly, the financial services industry."
The board still requires an independent chair to be appointed by the Minister, and a director with actuarial experience appointed by the board.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Mercer Super investment chief departs
APRA flags premium volatility in superannuation group life insurance
J.P. Morgan lists fixed income ETFs
CSLR chief executive named
Get it Daily
|Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Edwina Maloney
AMP LIMITED