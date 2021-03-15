Crescent Foundation partnership to mentor refugees

The non-profit organisation backed by Islamic superannuation fund Crescent Wealth has partnered with Deakin University to mentor refugee leaders.

The partnership with Deakin University's Centre for Refugee Employment, Advocacy, Training and Education (CREATE) will see members from the Crescent Champions Club mentor up to 70 individuals from refugee or asylum-seeker backgrounds, funded by the foundation.

The Crescent Champions Club includes leaders from as the Australian Government, NAB, Clayton Utz, Crescent Wealth, Fortescue Metals Group, and the University of Sydney.

The partnership aims to assist refugees in seeking employment that matches their qualifications and skills as research showed only 17% of refugees have secure paid employment.

The barriers to obtaining employment include a lack of local work experience and networks and lack of knowledge of workplace culture and systems.

Crescent Foundation chair Bob Carr said the charity was impressed by the commitment of Deakin University to dedicate substantial resources to this cause.

"We hope our support of Deakin University will encourage other private sector corporations and institutions to come forward to help facilitate the inclusion of refugees into the workplace and break through the canvas ceiling faced by refugees," Carr said.

Crescent Foundation director Craig Foster said demonstrating the immense strength and courage to make a new life, refugees display characteristics that make them amazing contributors in the workplace and society.

"They tend to be proportionately younger than the broader Australian population and display the highest degrees of entrepreneurialism, generating a far higher proportion of their income from their own businesses which in turn contributes to broader economic growth," Foster said.

Foster is the most recent addition to the Crescent Foundation board, having been appointed in November last year.