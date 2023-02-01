CPA calls for regulatory reforms for NFPs, charities

In its latest pre-budget submission, CPA Australia has asked for the government to assist not-for-profits (NFPs) in building out their capabilities.

To do so, the professional accounting body has suggested incentivizing small business and NFPs to access advice, digitalising small businesses and NFPs, encouraging companies to resolves solvency issues early, and managing the increase in assetless insolvencies.

"The Australian NFP sector plays a vital role in delivering critical health, education and other support services to communities across Australia," it said.

"There are several ways to build the management capabilities of small businesses and NFPs.

"However, with both sectors facing significant risks that threaten the viability of some organisations, this budget should focus on programs that can be implemented quickly and have an almost immediate impact."

According to the CPA, the quickest way for small businesses and NFPs to build capability is to seek advice from those who have the knowledge, skills, and experience to assist with building that capability- their existing professional advisors.

"We recommend that this budget funds a program that provides direct financial incentives to small businesses and NFPs to access advice from their adviser of choice," it said.

"...The value to the economy that such an incentive can generate for NFPS may be many times larger than the outlay by government."

The CPA also asked for the budget to include measures that simplify and streamline the regulation of the NFP sector, particularly in fundraising and reporting obligations.

CPA said it is pleased with the increased focus on the sector through a dedicated Minister for Charities, and expects this will result in tangible outcomes for the sector.

"A simplified and consistent financial reporting framework applied to all NFPs across Australia will make it easier for smaller NFPs to meet their accountability and transparency obligations," it said.

"Much has been achieved in aligning financial reporting requirements across Australian jurisdictions, but several differences remain leading to unnecessary duplication."

It noted that the ongoing project of the Australian Accounting Standards Board to develop a simplified financial reporting framework for smaller NFPs.

"Such measures should improve the resilience of businesses to manage through shocks and challenges without the need for significant government support," it said.