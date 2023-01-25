Court ruling reiterates need to comply with AFCA

A court ruling has reaffirmed that financial institutions must cooperate with the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) or face penalties.

The ruling came in a case ASIC brought against home finance companies, General Commercial and Eden Capital, which had refused to provide documents and information to AFCA, failed to pay an AFCA determination, and commenced proceedings against complainants and an AFCA staff member.

General Commercial director Dale Heremaia and his son Eden Capital director Dale Heremaia

have been penalised a combined $150,000 for breaching AFCA's obligations.

AFCA chief ombudsman David Locke welcomed the court's ruling and said it recognises the need for financial firms to cooperate with it.

"The vast majority of the members of our external dispute resolution scheme do work in partnership with us, and this is to the benefit of firms as well as consumers," he said.

The Federal Court case highlights there are implications for financial firms that don't engage with AFCA's requirements.

On handing down the penalties, Justice Downes said: "Cooperation by AFCA members with AFCA is important to the effective running of the AFCA Scheme."

"The conduct involved undermined the effective operation of AFCA's processes and the resolution of the complaints by the consumers."

AFCA said it has outlined expected behaviours in its engagement charter.

"Key to the charter is AFCA's expectation that all parties cooperate reasonably with the common goal of bringing finality to a complaint," it said.

The charter calls for all parties to engage in a way that is transparent, honest, respectful, fair, in good faith, efficient and cooperative.

"AFCA recognises that a financial dispute can be stressful, but we require all parties to engage with our staff and each other in a cooperative and respectful manner at all times," Locke concluded.