Commonwealth Super names new chief

Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) has named a new chief executive, hiring a former industry fund chief.

Damian Hill, who was chief executive of Rest for 12 years, will now lead the $50 billion government fund.

His appointment comes as CSC's current chief executive Peter Carrigy-Ryan retires.

Carrigy-Ryan has been chief executive since 2011 when CSC was founded and was employed by predecessor super entities to CSC since 2004.

CSC said that Carrigy-Ryan was critical to the founding of CSC and the development of its offerings to members.

CSC chair Patricia Cross said that Hill was selected after a long and thorough recruitment process facilitated by an independent global executive search consulting firm.

"He has a proven track record, having performed successfully as the chief executive of a major superannuation fund, and has been a highly regarded and active participant in the industry over many years," Cross said.

"He brings a great depth of experience and knowledge to CSC, and his particular customer focus will complement the many initiatives we have implemented over the past few years."

Hill said he looks for forward to working for the organisation, delivering retirement outcomes for members of the public service and Australian defence force.

"I am really looking forward to working at CSC. It is responsible for both defined benefit and defined contribution super schemes, and there will be significant challenges in every aspect of managing a large complex organisation like CSC," he said.

"CSC is both an APRA and ASIC regulated organisation, and has responsibilities and accountabilities to the government and Federal Parliament as a statutory corporation."