Citi appoints new chair, head of BCMA

Citi has named Tony Osmond as the chair, banking, capital markets and advisory (BCMA) for Australia and New Zealand. A new head of the unit has also been named.

Osmond will be charged with providing advice to Citi clients on complex transactions and supporting the BCMA leadership team.

As a result of the move, Citi has also announced Alex Cartel will assume the role of head of BCMA.

Cartel joined Citi in 2020 from Deutsche Bank where he was managing director and head of investment banking coverage.

Citi Australia and New Zealand chief executive Marc Luet lauded the new appointments.

"These appointments are reflective of our continuous investment in our institutional business and our clients," he said.

"I know Tony and Alex are both looking forward to their continued partnership leading the Australian and New Zealand BCMA business.

"Tony has led the BCMA business since 2012 and has created a positive, partnership-based workplace environment which has led to increased market share and revenues."

Citi's head of BCMA for Asia Pacific Jan Metzger added: "Alex's experience in leading transformational deals will ensure the continued growth and success of the business."

"Alex is one of Australia's most experienced and trusted M&A and ECM advisors and was recently reappointed as president of the Australian takeovers panel.

"He has led some of the country's largest and most complex transactions and I'm delighted that he has further expanded his role and congratulate Tony on his appointment as chair."