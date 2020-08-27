NEWS
Executive Appointments
Citi adds compliance head
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 27 AUG 2020   11:36AM

Citi Australia has appointed Sarah Stewart as managing director and chief country compliance officer for Australia and New Zealand.

She takes over from James Davies, who was recently appointed as regional chief compliance officer for Citi's Institutional business in Hong Kong and will report to Asia Pacific regional chief compliance officer, Aveline San, and Citi Australia's chief executive Marc Luet.

Stewart has over 20 years' experience managing compliance functions at global financial services firms in Australia, Europe and Asia.

She joins from Tabcorp where for the last four years she was general manager- risk and compliance. Prior to this she was division director - compliance global business lead at Macquarie Group and senior vice president of regulatory development and enquiries, compliance risk management at Bank of America.

Stewart also held positions at Societe Generale and Minter Ellison.

In her new role she will oversee the bank's compliance function for the institutional and consumer bank, and will work closely with government regulators and other industry stakeholders.

Stewart will also join the Citi Australia and New Zealand Executive Committee and the bank's regional Independent Compliance Risk Management Operating Committee.

Luet said: "It's pleasing to be able to appoint a business leader with Sarah's significant risk and compliance experience to this critical role. Sarah's diverse experience and leadership skills will be an important asset to Citi Australia."

Read more: Citi AustraliaSarah StewartMarc Luet
