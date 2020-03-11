Chief economist update: The cure for Italy's tourism problem

Italy, it seems, is getting everything that it wished for courtesy of one microscopic organism.

Long before the COVID-19 epidemic spread, the Italian government implemented new rules and regulations in an attempt to reduce over tourism including; prohibiting sitting on the Spanish steps, riding bikes in Venice, eating snacks on the street of Florence and considering installing barriers around the Fontana di Trevi.

These rules and regulations have become petty compared to the Italian government's latest move to prevent the spread of the coronavirus - a total lockdown. According to The Economist, the government announced "nationwide curbs on a wide range of events that were likely to put large numbers of people in close proximity. Weddings were banned; museums, cinemas, theatres and exhibitions were closed; bar and restaurant owners were warned that they would be shut down if they failed to ensure that their customers stayed at least one metre apart."

"In parts of the north - the whole of Lombardy and two other areas comprising 14 provinces - additional curbs were imposed on people's movements. They were not allowed to leave (or, indeed, travel within) these so-called "orange zones", except for work or emergencies."

Overtourism solved!

Then there's that bugbear of a budget deficit the new populist Italian government argued with the European Union about a little over a year ago.

Brussels was worried that Italy's big spending promises would put its budget deficit to GDP ratio in breach of the Maastricht Treaty that limits the ratio of member Eurozone countries to 3% of GDP. Italy's already in breach of 60% debt to GDP ratio limit with its ratio clocked at 135% of GDP as at December 2019.

That was the time in late-2018 to early-2019 when 10-year Italian bond yields soared to as high as 3.65% - compared with the 0.47% rate on German bonds - as financial markets became concerned over the country's ability to pay down its debts.

This is because the country's slowing economic growth would make it even harder for the Italian government to reduce the budget deficit to GDP ratio, much less to pay down its national debt. Italian GDP slowed from 1.9% in the year to the December 2017 quarter to 0.1% in 2018 and 2019. The hope Italy can hope for given the lockdowns and shutdowns is for no growth...at least over the next two quarters.

The hope is that the Italian government's new license to spend - even coaxed by the ECB and the EU - would help mitigate the downdraft inflicted by the virus.