NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Economics
Chief economist update: The cure for Italy's tourism problem
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  WEDNESDAY, 11 MAR 2020   11:18AM

Italy, it seems, is getting everything that it wished for courtesy of one microscopic organism.

Long before the COVID-19 epidemic spread, the Italian government implemented new rules and regulations in an attempt to reduce over tourism including; prohibiting sitting on the Spanish steps, riding bikes in Venice, eating snacks on the street of Florence and considering installing barriers around the Fontana di Trevi.

These rules and regulations have become petty compared to the Italian government's latest move to prevent the spread of the coronavirus - a total lockdown. According to The Economist, the government announced "nationwide curbs on a wide range of events that were likely to put large numbers of people in close proximity. Weddings were banned; museums, cinemas, theatres and exhibitions were closed; bar and restaurant owners were warned that they would be shut down if they failed to ensure that their customers stayed at least one metre apart."

"In parts of the north - the whole of Lombardy and two other areas comprising 14 provinces - additional curbs were imposed on people's movements. They were not allowed to leave (or, indeed, travel within) these so-called "orange zones", except for work or emergencies."

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

Overtourism solved!

Then there's that bugbear of a budget deficit the new populist Italian government argued with the European Union about a little over a year ago.

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

Brussels was worried that Italy's big spending promises would put its budget deficit to GDP ratio in breach of the Maastricht Treaty that limits the ratio of member Eurozone countries to 3% of GDP. Italy's already in breach of 60% debt to GDP ratio limit with its ratio clocked at 135% of GDP as at December 2019.

That was the time in late-2018 to early-2019 when 10-year Italian bond yields soared to as high as 3.65% - compared with the 0.47% rate on German bonds - as financial markets became concerned over the country's ability to pay down its debts.

This is because the country's slowing economic growth would make it even harder for the Italian government to reduce the budget deficit to GDP ratio, much less to pay down its national debt. Italian GDP slowed from 1.9% in the year to the December 2017 quarter to 0.1% in 2018 and 2019. The hope Italy can hope for given the lockdowns and shutdowns is for no growth...at least over the next two quarters.

The hope is that the Italian government's new license to spend - even coaxed by the ECB and the EU - would help mitigate the downdraft inflicted by the virus.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Welcome to the day after tomorrow
Chief economist update: COVID-19 could hit Australia with triple whammy
Chief economist update: Aussie employment rises... but so does our unemployment rate
Chief economist update: It's the US consumer, stupid me
Chief economist update: Who's afraid of COVID-19?
Chief economist update: The crash we have to have
Chief economist update: Japan fails to learn from history (yet again)
Chief economist update: The virus, the trade deal and the AUD
Chief economist update: Working nine to five, barely getting by
Chief economist update: COVID-19 solves overtourism in Europe
Editor's Choice
Madison advisers loyal amid sale
KANIKA SOOD
Madison Financial Group has held on to its adviser numbers, as PwC and Seaview Consulting give prospective buyers a closer look at the advice group's numbers on behalf of OneVue.
Northern Trust climbs custody league tables
HARRISON WORLEY
Northern Trust has rocketed up the asset servicing performance tables, after adding almost 30% to its assets under custody in the second half of 2019.
Colonial First State cuts fees, closes legacy options
KANIKA SOOD
Colonial First State has cut fees for about 200,000 members and will close some legacy options in FirstChoice Employer Super, as it simplifies its product line and phases out grandfathered commissions.
Aussie at center of international scheme
ELIZA BAVIN
An Australian has been named by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as being at the center of a massive international business coaching scheme that "swindled" veterans and the elderly out of millions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Robbie Campo
GROUP EXECUTIVE, BRAND, ADVOCACY, MARKETING AND PRODUCT
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
From her strong focus on women, to advocating for the benefits of industry super, a sense of equality and social justice has underscored all that Cbus brand, advocacy and product group executive Robbie Campo has done. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something omJxRraX