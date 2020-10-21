Chief economist update: Japan's second wave

It's been just over a month when Yoshihide Suga took over from Shinzo Abe - who resigned for health reasons -- as Japan's prime minister.

It wasn't a great time for a handover given the significantly weakened state of the global and domestic economies flattened by the coronavirus pandemic but it could have been worse for Suga.

The new Japanese prime minister was off to a relatively better start for around the time of September 16 - when he assumed office -- the global economy appears to have seen the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Many governments had eased/lifted lockdown and social restrictions, re-starting business activity.

Japan, itself, has lifted the "state of emergency" on May 25 - a month and a bit after it was put in place on April 16. This, along with fiscal and monetary policy support, has allowed the economy to slowly recover.

Japanese economic and survey stats have already been gradually picking up when Abe passed him the baton.

The au Jibun Bank Japan PMI survey underscores the improvement in activity. Although still in contraction territory (below the 50 reading), the composite PMI index has sequentially improved from a record low reading of 25.8 in April this year to a seven-month high of 46.6 in September. The manufacturing PMI has risen from an 11-year low of 38.4 in May 47.7 - also the highest in seven months. The services PMI stood at 46.9 in September from a record low reading of 21.5 five months prior (April).

Similarly, the BOJ's quarterly Tankan survey has also improved. The Tankan index for big manufacturers' sentiment rose to -27 in the third quarter of 2020 from an eleven-year low of -34 in the previous three-month period. The index for large non-manufacturers increased to a reading of -12 in the September quarter from -17 in the previous one (also an 11-year low).

But with a hole as deep as the 28.1% annualised rate of contraction in GDP in the June quarter - the worst on record -- the fresh prime minister of Japan has his work cut out for him.

The severity of the June quarter contraction is such that, according to Reuters, the BOJ would downgrade its fiscal year 2020/21 growth and inflation projections (from -4.7% and -0.5% forecast in July) at its 28-29 monetary policy meeting.

The BOJ may also want to consider the rising prospect that the new prime minister would declare another state of emergency in the country as confirmed cases of infection continue to increase and are now exponentially greater than when it was first declared back in April.

