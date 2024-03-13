Newspaper icon
Investment

Centuria raises $50m for new fund

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 MAR 2024   12:31PM

Centuria Capital Group has launched a new fund to wholesale investors that targets counter-cyclical opportunities across the property sectors and debt.

The Centuria Select Opportunities Fund (CSOF) is a closed-ended unlisted fund targeting a 15% internal rate of return net of fees.

Centuria has raised $50 million from high-net-worth investors and seeded $20.6 million pertaining to an industrial logistics facility based in Melbourne's Keysborough.

Centuria joint chief executive Jason Huljich said the modern logistics facility was built in 2017, providing an 8756 sqm warehouse with a low 45% site coverage.

"The asset benefits from dual access via Perry Road and Pacific Drive, up to 10.9-metre clearance, four on-grade and two recessed docks and a c.1,500 sqm hardstand. Its short 2-year WALE provides a value-add opportunity to generate positive rent reversions in line with market asking prices today," he said.

Centuria is a co-investor in the fund.

"We are looking at high-quality assets that can provide value-add opportunities such as positive rental reversions, as is the case for the Keysborough investment. We are also looking at industries with strong tailwinds that lend themselves to supply-demand imbalances and growth opportunities," Huljich said.

The fund manager recently launched the Centuria NZ Value-Add Fund No. 2, targeting 13% per annum in pre-tax returns.

The fund is set to acquire 43 College Hill located in Auckland to refurbish and convert it to a premium storage facility and then sell the property.

In January, it bought a $21.5 million greenhouse farm based in South Australia.

Centuria reported a drop in operating net profit after tax of $49.4 million in the half-year to 2024 from $58.5 million on the prior period.

The group reported assets under management of $21.1 billion at the end of December.

