Centuria acquires $115m in assets

Centuria Healthcare Property Fund (CHPF) has secured more than $115 million worth of healthcare real estate, including three assets currently under construction.

The fourth asset is a $11.3 million medical centre with a recently executed five-year lease extension. The acquisitions expand the open-ended unlisted CHPF's portfolio to 23 assets worth $627 million.

The geographically diversified portfolio acquisition of medical centres and mixed-use healthcare real estate provides a blended weighted average lease expiry of approximately eight years and 100% occupancy.

"In the past, healthcare operators have needed to adapt older properties to suit their practice's needs, which has often led to functional inefficiencies," Centuria Healthcare managing director Andrew Hemming said.

"A good example of this are primary care and allied health providers occupying older residential buildings. The main drawcard for these properties was their location within key suburban settings."

Hemming said he now sees a change in operators opting for a premise that, within it, contains referral pathways for optimising their business, or are adjacent to or within a healthcare precinct.

"This new approach builds a strong ecosystem that's a one-stop-shop for patients requiring referrals, specialist treatments and rehabilitation while enabling operators to create a fully tailored offering where rooms can be set-up for specific procedures, enabling a higher volume of patients to be seen," Hemming said.