Buffett outlines plans for Berkshire Hathaway

Warren Buffett has laid out plans for Berkshire Hathaway (Berkshire) and his fortune in a rare letter published on the company's website.

The legendary investor announced the gifting of 2.4 million Class B shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock (totalling about US$876 million) to charitable foundations run by his children, including The Susan Buffet Foundation, The Sherwood Foundation, The Howard G. Buffett Foundation, and NoVo Foundation.

This is the second year that Buffett has made additional gifts to the family foundations around Thanksgiving time, supplementing lifetime pledges he made back in 2006.

"At Thanksgiving, I have much to be thankful for..." Buffett said.

"At 93, I feel good but fully realise I am playing extra innings."

Buffett revealed that his three children, Howard, Susan and Peter, are the executors of his will and will be trustees of the charitable trust that will receive nearly all of his wealth.

"They were not fully prepared for this awesome responsibility in 2006, but they are now," Buffett said.

"In administering the testamentary trust, the three must act unanimously. Because of the random nature of mortality, successors must always be designated."

Buffett said the testamentary trust will be self-liquidating after a decade or so and operate with a lean staff.

To the extent possible, it will be funded by Berkshire shares.

"Berkshire - one of the largest and most diversified companies in the world - will inevitably encounter human errors in judgment and behaviour, these occur at all large organizations, public or private," Buffett said.

"But these mistakes are unlikely to be serious at Berkshire and will be acknowledged and corrected. We have the right chief executive to succeed me and the right board of directors as well."

In the short-term, Berkshire's distinctive characteristics and behaviour will be supported by Buffett's large Berkshire holdings.

However, eventually, Berkshire will earn its reputation based on its performance, he said.

"Decay can occur at all types of large institutions, whether governmental, philanthropic or profit-seeking. But it is not inevitable. Berkshire's advantage is that it has been built to last," he said.

Buffett said that after his death, the disposition of his assets will be an open book.

"No "imaginative" trusts or foreign entities to avoid public scrutiny but rather a simple will available for inspection at the Douglas County Courthouse," he said.

In May, Buffett named Berkshire vice chair Greg Abel, who heads the company's non-insurance businesses, as his likely successor.