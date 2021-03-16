Buffett doesn't want to report on diversity, climate

Berkshire Hathaway is urging shareholders to vote against two separate proposals urging the firm to disclose its climate-related risks and diversity metrics.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual meeting is scheduled for May 1. Proxy voting directions filed with the Securities and Exchange Committee yesterday show two shareholder proposals demanding climate-related risks and diversity disclosures.

The board is asking shareholders to vote down both proposals. A common theme among its reasoning for denying both is that Berkshire has over 60 businesses and climate/diversity reporting are their own business and not Berkshire's.

The first, is from California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERs), Federated Hermes and Caisse Et Placement Du Quebec (CDPQ).

The three are asking Berkshire's board to publish an annual assessment addressing how the Company manages physical and transitional climate-related risks and opportunities, commencing prior to its 2022 annual shareholders' meeting.

"At the board's discretion, shareholders recommend that the report also includes: 1. Summaries of risks and opportunities for each of the Company's subsidiaries and investee organisations that the board believes could be materially impacted by, or significantly contribution to, climate change; 2. An explanation of how the board oversees and manages climate-related risks and opportunities; and, 3. An examination of the feasibility of the Company establishing science-based, greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets, consistent with limiting climate change to well-below 2C," according to filings.

Berkshire's board, in its response, said it did not believe such an annual report was necessary, referring to decentralised management of the conglomerate's operational businesses.

"The board recognises the importance of responsibly managing climate-related risks to both shareholders and the future of Berkshire and its operating businesses. The board regularly receives reports on the major risks and opportunities of the operating companies, including those related to climate, and discusses those risks and opportunities," the board said in its response.

"Berkshire manages its operating businesses on an unusually decentralized basis. There are few centralised or integrated business functions. We want our managers to do the right things and we give them enormous latitude to do that; consistent with our business model, each subsidiary is independently responsible for identifying and managing the risks and opportunities associated with their business, including those related to climate change."

In a second shareholder proposal, Handlery Hotels Inc asked Berkshire's holding companies to annually publish reports assessing their diversity and inclusion efforts.

Handlery said the report should include: the process that the board follows for assessing the effectiveness of diversity, equity and inclusion programs; and the board's assessment of program effectiveness, as reflected in any goals, metrics, and trends related to its promotion, recruitment and retention of protected classes of employees.

Berkshire is urging shareholders to vote against the diversity proposal as well, saying it "improperly suggest[s]" there is a standardised technique for each of Berkshire's more than 60 operating businesses to address diversity, equity and inclusion.

"Berkshire's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and the effectiveness of our companies' related programs starts with our leaders, including our board of directors on which three female and two ethnically diverse members serve. Mr. Buffett, Berkshire's Chairman and CEO has set the "tone at the top" for Berkshire and its employees for over 50 years," the firm said.

What the statement doesn't mention is - the three women are a part of a 14-people board, on which 11 are men. All Berkshire's five executive officers are also men: Warren Buffett, Charles Munger, Gregory Abel, Ajit Jain and Marc Hamburg.