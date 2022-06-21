Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

BTC Markets gains ASFL

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 21 JUN 2022   12:28PM

Melbourne-based BTC Markets has become Australia's first crypto exchange to successfully go through the full AFSL application process, via sister company BTCM Payments.

BTC Markets said the AFSL will enable it to further bridge the crypto and traditional finance gap and offer new products to its customers. The AFSL is currently focused on non-cash payment products and general advice, however variations may be added to the licence over time.

BTC Markets chief executive Caroline Bowler said the licence follows nearly 18 months of engagement with ASIC.

"We are incredibly pleased and proud to be the first crypto exchange in Australia to go through a full AFSL application process via our sister company, BTCM Payments," Bowler said.

"Our preference has always been to own our own AFSL rather than buying an existing one from a licence holder. We're now the masters of our own destiny - we have a clean slate and full control over the AFSL.

"It also readies our organisation for impending Australian regulation which we will welcome in due course."

Sponsored Video
Elevate practice profit & revenue with managed accounts

She added that BTC Markets' AFSL will sit alongside its ISO certification and work for SOC 2 compliance.

This is BTC Markets' fourth strategic announcement in the last 12 months. It partnered with Volt Bank in September 2021, established a trading arrangement with online broker SelfWealth in February, and most recently signed a deal with Mastercard.

The crypto exchange has also successfully obtained professional indemnity insurance.

"We have really seen over the past 12 months the cryptocurrency landscape in Australia grow and evolve and we are now, more than ever, committed to ensuring that we stay at the forefront of the industry," Bowler said.

"From BTC Markets' point of view, it's about understanding the needs of our Australian consumers seeking to access crypto safely and securely."

Read more: BTC MarketsCaroline Bowler
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Selfwealth announces crypto offering
SelfWealth adds crypto
BTC Markets appoints chief operating officer
BTC Markets adds to advisory board
Crypto regulation proposed: Bragg
Older investors, women flock to crypto
Aussie neobank partners with crypto exchange
Crypto chosen over defensive assets
NPP chair breaks down rollout

Editor's Choice

Active Super kickstarts reward program

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:41PM
Active Super has launched a Super Booster reward program to accelerate the growth of members' super balances.

TWUSUPER awards bond mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:50PM
The $6.3 billion industry fund has handed down a global bond mandate as it aligns its investments to the objectives of the Your Future, Your Super regime.

Squirrel Super to pay over false property claims

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
More than 18 months after legal action was launched, Squirrel Super will pay $55,000 for claims made in marketing materials about investing in residential property.

QIC welcomes new director of private debt

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:16PM
The Queensland Investment Corporation has named Bettina Lung as its director of multi-sector private debt.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jane Kang

GENERAL MANAGER, INVESTMENTS
PRIME SUPER
A determined spirit has underscored all that Jane Kang has achieved so far, and that spirit is lending itself well to Prime Super, its members and its investments. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.