BNP Paribas wins China custody agreement

BNP Paribas will now be able to support institutional investors from Australia and elsewhere investing in China's equities and bonds markets, under a new custody agreement.

BNP Paribas today announced it has been granted a licence to provide custody services for China's Qualified Foreign Investor (QFI) scheme, effective immediately.

In 2016, BNP Paribas China Limited was one of the first foreign banks to be granted a bond settlement agent licence for the China Interbank Bond Market (CIBM).

"This newest QFI licence complements our cross-border product offering and will help to attract even more foreign investment into China's bond and equity markets, which are fast becoming amongst the most important markets globally," BNP Paribas China Limited chief executive CG Lai said.

"BNP Paribas is undoubtedly one of the best-positioned foreign banks to support institutional investors in the China market."

Philippe Kerdoncuff, head of BNP Paribas Securities Services, China added that the licence follows an expansion of the scope of China's qualified foreign investor program under a change of policy.

"As constraints on foreign participation in China's markets abate, we expect a wave of renewed interest from offshore institutional investors," he said.

"The licence also closely follows the removal of quotas and expansion of scope for investments under the QFI scheme, making this an exciting time for new entrants to the onshore custody space."