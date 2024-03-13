Bitcoin hits fresh high as investors await halving event

Bitcoin has hit a new all-time high, surpassing US$72,000 ($100,000) for the first time since the digital asset's inception.

The latest price boost was underscored by an increased acceptance of Bitcoin by mainstream financial institutions with the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) approving crypto ETNs this week and spot Bitcoin ETFs being approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the US in January.

Financial behemoths BlackRock, Invesco and Fidelity were among 11 spot Bitcoin ETF issuers that received the much-awaited approvals for their ETFs.

Ben Rose, Binance Australia and New Zealand general manager, said he is excited to see the growing interest in crypto among new investors.

"We've always had an unwavering belief in the potential of cryptocurrency and it's exciting to see more and more people becoming aware of that potential," Rose said.

The Bitcoin price surge saw many of those Bitcoin ETFs setting all time daily volume records as new retail and institutional investors gain exposure to Bitcoin trading without owning the asset directly.

"With the introduction of spot Bitcoin ETFs, investing in Bitcoin is now more accessible than ever for first-time investors and we've seen an influx of new investors dipping their toes into crypto for the first time," Rose said.

"As Bitcoin is increasingly recognised as a legitimate investment option through the ETF listings, the wider crypto market is gaining more interest as an emerging asset class as a whole."

Investors are also eagerly awaiting the upcoming halving event, expected in April this year. The halving is coded to occur every 210,000 blocks and halves the reward Bitcoin miners get. This system ensures a supply cap of 21 million Bitcoin.

Jonathon Miller, Kraken Australia managing director, said optimism around crypto is likely only going to grow.

"Optimism around Bitcoin is being driven by a few factors working together: the spot BTC ETF inflows in the US, the upcoming reduction of new Bitcoin issuance known as the halving, and overall renewed optimism around the crypto asset class as a whole," Miller said.

"This is great news for our industry, and is just one sign of many that the 'crypto winter' is behind us. As we look forward to a 'crypto spring', it's vital to remember first-principles when trading crypto. I always encourage people to do their own research into the crypto platforms and assets in the market, so that you have a clear understanding of the why behind the assets you purchase."

This year's halving will be the first halving event in Bitcoin history with significant funds coming from institutions and traditional markets as well, thanks to Bitcoin ETFs.

Rose said events like the halving serve as a reminder of Bitcoin's fundamental strengths, setting it apart from traditional currencies.

"While ETFs helped to break down entry barriers into crypto investing, more and more people are understanding the attractive characteristics of Bitcoin," Rose said.

"Unlike traditional fiat currencies which are inflationary and constantly expanding in supply, Bitcoin's algorithmically determined supply and its pre-coded halving event create a scarce and desirable asset that is free from inflationary debasement from a central party."