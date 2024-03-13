Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Bitcoin hits fresh high as investors await halving event

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 MAR 2024   11:33AM

Bitcoin has hit a new all-time high, surpassing US$72,000 ($100,000) for the first time since the digital asset's inception.

The latest price boost was underscored by an increased acceptance of Bitcoin by mainstream financial institutions with the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) approving crypto ETNs this week and spot Bitcoin ETFs being approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the US in January.

Financial behemoths BlackRock, Invesco and Fidelity were among 11 spot Bitcoin ETF issuers that received the much-awaited approvals for their ETFs.

Ben Rose, Binance Australia and New Zealand general manager, said he is excited to see the growing interest in crypto among new investors.

"We've always had an unwavering belief in the potential of cryptocurrency and it's exciting to see more and more people becoming aware of that potential," Rose said.

The Bitcoin price surge saw many of those Bitcoin ETFs setting all time daily volume records as new retail and institutional investors gain exposure to Bitcoin trading without owning the asset directly.

"With the introduction of spot Bitcoin ETFs, investing in Bitcoin is now more accessible than ever for first-time investors and we've seen an influx of new investors dipping their toes into crypto for the first time," Rose said.

"As Bitcoin is increasingly recognised as a legitimate investment option through the ETF listings, the wider crypto market is gaining more interest as an emerging asset class as a whole."

Investors are also eagerly awaiting the upcoming halving event, expected in April this year. The halving is coded to occur every 210,000 blocks and halves the reward Bitcoin miners get. This system ensures a supply cap of 21 million Bitcoin.

Jonathon Miller, Kraken Australia managing director, said optimism around crypto is likely only going to grow.

"Optimism around Bitcoin is being driven by a few factors working together: the spot BTC ETF inflows in the US, the upcoming reduction of new Bitcoin issuance known as the halving, and overall renewed optimism around the crypto asset class as a whole," Miller said.

"This is great news for our industry, and is just one sign of many that the 'crypto winter' is behind us. As we look forward to a 'crypto spring', it's vital to remember first-principles when trading crypto. I always encourage people to do their own research into the crypto platforms and assets in the market, so that you have a clear understanding of the why behind the assets you purchase."

This year's halving will be the first halving event in Bitcoin history with significant funds coming from institutions and traditional markets as well, thanks to Bitcoin ETFs.

Rose said events like the halving serve as a reminder of Bitcoin's fundamental strengths, setting it apart from traditional currencies.

"While ETFs helped to break down entry barriers into crypto investing, more and more people are understanding the attractive characteristics of Bitcoin," Rose said.

"Unlike traditional fiat currencies which are inflationary and constantly expanding in supply, Bitcoin's algorithmically determined supply and its pre-coded halving event create a scarce and desirable asset that is free from inflationary debasement from a central party."

Read more: BitcoinBitcoin ETFBinance AustraliaBlackRockExchange CommissionFidelityFinancial Conduct AuthorityInvescoKraken Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Advisers show growing interest in ASX-listed Bitcoin ETF
Sexism in the City: UK financial sector slammed
Indexed strategies to hit $1tn in two years
Grok Ventures appoints new chief executive
Cbus appoints head of stewardship
BlackRock iShares adds to factor ETFs
Aware Super appoints head of public market equities
BlackRock bags Global Infrastructure Partners for US$12.5bn
BlackRock appoints new head of APAC
Bitcoin ETFs reach US$4.6bn in trading volume on launch day

Editor's Choice

New Forests appoints first global head of funds

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:41PM
New Forests has named Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) veteran Michelle Elliot as its global head of funds.

Centuria raises $50m for new fund

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:31PM
Centuria Capital Group has launched a new fund to wholesale investors that targets counter-cyclical opportunities across the property sectors and debt.

HESTA names head of investment execution

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
HESTA has appointed a former Citi director as its head of investment execution.

Global dividends reached record high in 2023

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:31PM
Global dividends rose 5% on an underlying basis to a record US$1.66 trillion last year.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Brian Parker

CHIEF ECONOMIST
AUSTRALIAN RETIREMENT TRUST
To Brian Parker, the best investment ideas are the ones that make common sense. As chief economist of Australian Retirement Trust, Parker combines his analytical prowess and interpersonal skills to better member education and outcomes. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach