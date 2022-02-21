NEWS
Investment

Big tech, interest rates dominate reporting season

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 21 FEB 2022   12:12PM

Interest rate speculation and big tech were the hottest topics among investors in the latest round of Australia's reporting season.

Demographic changes and digital advancements continue to prop up opportunities for technology, with the sector supporting other businesses and helping older workers improve productivity, according to Swell Asset Management chief investment officer Lachlan Hughes.

"Technology companies have benefited from greater institutional and retail attention, reflecting the significant growth of technology spend as a percentage of GDP, however, as inflation rises and fears about valuations climb, investors have responded by savaging technology companies," he said.

However, good tech companies with strong earnings and attractive multiples have been lumped in the same category as bad tech companies, which have seen share prices bid up to historic highs off the back of overly optimistic expectations.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management portfolio manager Josh Berelowitz said the market continues to underprice a number of tech themes, such as the adoption of cloud computing, digital transformation and electronic payments.

"Meanwhile, we see a number of themes related to the growth of the middle-class consumer in emerging markets, such as the increase in financial penetration, rising demand for products and services, and healthcare products," he said.

Global debt reached US$226 trillion at the end of 2020, International Monetary Fund statistics show, growing 256% year on year as a result of the pandemic.

The consequences of unprecedented economic stimulus in response to COVID-19 are now becoming apparent, Hughes said, leading to distorted supply and demand dynamics pushing up prices and causing confusion in financial markets.

"In the US, many companies beat expectations this reporting season, largely because expectations have been depressed due to COVID-19, which begs the question, where to from here, given investors are basking in the afterglow of an unprecedented, coordinated central bank pandemic response," he said.

