NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

BetaShares adds e-commerce ETF to thematic range

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 3 FEB 2022   12:05PM

BetaShares has announced the addition of the BetaShares Online Retail and E-Commerce ETF (IBUY) to its leading range of thematic funds.

The BetaShares Online Retail and E-Commerce ETF (IBUY) will be an Australian-first, providing exposure to up to 100 leading global e-commerce companies, BetaShares said.

To be included, companies must derive at least 65% of revenues from one of three online retail business segments: online retail, online travel, and online marketplace.

IBUY's index constituents currently include global powerhouses such as Amazon, PayPal, Ebay, Tencent and Alibaba, as well as vertical specialists such as Airbnb, Spotify, and HelloFresh.

IBUY will join 10 other ETFs in BetaShares' suite of thematic ETFs which collectively hold $2.2 billion in assets.

BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur said online retailing and e-commerce continues to change the way consumers buy their favourite goods and services.

"IBUY will offer investors convenient access to a diversified portfolio of global online retailing leaders that are revolutionising the way consumers shop for goods and services," Vynokur said.

"Even as the global economy reopens, more consumers than ever before are buying their goods and services online.

"This trend is set to continue as people seek out more convenient ways to access the latest goods and services from around the world."

Vynokur also added that BetaShares is well advanced in growing its thematic range throughout 2022.

Subject to regulatory approvals, IBUY is expected to start trading on the ASX on 16 February 2022.

Read more: BetaSharesAlex Vynokur
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Top three drive ETF surge
BetaShares to launch more megatrend ETFs
Top investment products, super fund revealed
BetaShares hires from Suncorp
BetaShares introduces suite of ethical SMAs
Millennials fastest growing SMSF cohort
ETF inflows reach $2.4bn
Aussie equities small caps deliver 35%
Citi scores custody mandate
Crypto ETF breaks trading record

Editor's Choice

AFA opposes clean record requirement

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
The Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) has said it does not support the 'clean record' requirement proposed within the government's new policy paper on education standards, citing the untested single disciplinary body.

UniSuper adds three executives

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
The $110 billion superannuation fund has strengthened its C-suite with three newly created roles, hiring from MetLife, Sunsuper and Link Group.

AustralianSuper appoints to advisory team

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:12PM
Australia's largest super fund has added to its advisory team, appointing an industry expert and former central banker.

AllianceBernstein appoints global head of ETFs

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:07PM
AllianceBernstein has revealed plans for a global ETF business, appointing State Street Global Advisors' head of product to lead it.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Hans Kunnen

PRINCIPAL & CHIEF ECONOMIST
COMPASS ECONOMICS
In 2022, COVID-19 continues to loom over Australia's economic progress. During such uncertain times, Compass Economics founder and chief economist Hans Kunnen reminds us that it is important to keep the people behind the numbers front and centre. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.