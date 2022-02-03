BetaShares adds e-commerce ETF to thematic range

BetaShares has announced the addition of the BetaShares Online Retail and E-Commerce ETF (IBUY) to its leading range of thematic funds.

The BetaShares Online Retail and E-Commerce ETF (IBUY) will be an Australian-first, providing exposure to up to 100 leading global e-commerce companies, BetaShares said.

To be included, companies must derive at least 65% of revenues from one of three online retail business segments: online retail, online travel, and online marketplace.

IBUY's index constituents currently include global powerhouses such as Amazon, PayPal, Ebay, Tencent and Alibaba, as well as vertical specialists such as Airbnb, Spotify, and HelloFresh.

IBUY will join 10 other ETFs in BetaShares' suite of thematic ETFs which collectively hold $2.2 billion in assets.

BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur said online retailing and e-commerce continues to change the way consumers buy their favourite goods and services.

"IBUY will offer investors convenient access to a diversified portfolio of global online retailing leaders that are revolutionising the way consumers shop for goods and services," Vynokur said.

"Even as the global economy reopens, more consumers than ever before are buying their goods and services online.

"This trend is set to continue as people seek out more convenient ways to access the latest goods and services from around the world."

Vynokur also added that BetaShares is well advanced in growing its thematic range throughout 2022.

Subject to regulatory approvals, IBUY is expected to start trading on the ASX on 16 February 2022.