Investment
Bell AM wins mandate
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 15 MAR 2021   12:33PM

The Melbourne equities boutique has been appointed to manage a new $100 million fund launched by Swisse Union Bancaire Privee, with which it has a strategic partnership.

Bell Asset Management will manage UBP's global SMID-cap equity which will invest in liquid global small- and mid-cap fund companies in developed economies.

"We are thrilled to build on our partnership with UBP through the launch of this new strategy. Our 'Quality at a Reasonable Price' investment approach, combined with our imbedded ESG philosophy, offers investors a unique exposure to an exciting component of the broader global equity market," Bell Asset Management chief investment officer Ned Bell said.

"After what has been a difficult period for SMID-cap companies in 2020, we feel that earnings will recover materially in the next few years."

UBP undertook a search for a global small and mid cap manager about 18 months ago. The UCITs vehicle was launched recently, to which Bell is the manager.

Bell and UBP entered a two-way distribution partnership in June 2020. At the time, the firms said Union Bancaire Privee will market Bell Asset Management's global small and mid cap strategies to its clients in Europe, Asia and Middle East, in line with a traditional sub-advisory, fee share agreement.

In turn, Bell was to UBP with market intelligence on Aussie institutional investors, as the Swiss bank sent a distribution lead from its Geneva office to Australia to establish relationships for its existing funds.

Bell's Australian wholesale distribution is handled by Channel Capital.

It has $2.7 billion in assets under management, of which about 90% is institutional and 10% is wholesale.

Of the total funds under management, 70% is from Australian investors and about 30% is from overseas.

