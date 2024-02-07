Newspaper icon
Aware Super restructures executive team

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 FEB 2024   12:43PM

Aware Super will execute an executive reorganisation, adding an expanded chief operating officer role.

Ex-HESTA chief financial officer Sally Collins will become the new chief operating officer of Aware Super, starting April 15.

Incumbent chief operating officer Jo Brennan will take on a newly created role dedicated to optimising Aware Super's investment in digital technology and financial advice, to ensure "maximum alignment" between the fund's service experience and members' diverse needs.

Before joining HESTA, Collins held customer-facing and operations executive positions at AXA, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, and National Australia Bank.

She also served as the chief operating officer of Victorian Funds Management Corporation (VFMC) for five years.

Collins will lead Aware Super's technology and data governance, data strategy, investment operations, strategy, planning and delivery, transformation, as well as finance, tax, and procurement teams.

An Aware Super statement said this alignment of critical, enterprise-supporting functions will enable "transformation at pace" and support the fund's commitment to members through its operating model.

Meanwhile, Aware Super group executive of member growth Steve Travis will retain his role but with expanded scope through his leadership of the Acquisition, Connect and Grow, and Retire teams.

Aware Super's Corporate Development team - responsible for fund mergers - will now report to Travis in the new executive structure, focusing on enhancing the value to merger partners.

Aware Super chief of staff and group executive for Victoria, Karina McPhee, will lead a newly created communications, public affairs, and advocacy team, in addition to her current responsibilities.

The fund also confirmed that long-standing group executive for finance, strategy, and transformation, Tim Elliot will depart to pursue other opportunities.

Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart thanked Elliot for his leadership in launching Aware Super from the mega-merger involving First State Super, VicSuper, StatePlus, and WA Super in 2020.

"In addition to helping steer our organisational strategy, Tim has consistently led his large teams with a deep understanding of the importance of growing team capability and culture to support an organisation's growth, particularly in complex and highly regulated environments," Stewart said.

"This has been vitally important to our growth during a period which has seen the fund implement the industry's most significant digital transformation project, grow to more than $160 billion in funds under management and lead the industry's calls for reforms to make quality financial advice more affordable, and accessible, to more Australians."

