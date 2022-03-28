NEWS
Superannuation

AvSuper marks strong EOI response, adds to board

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 28 MAR 2022   12:39PM

Over 75% of the superannuation funds invited to take part in AvSuper's expression of interest process have done so, the fund says, as it welcomes an industry stalwart to its board to assist with the process.

Providing an update to members, AvSuper chief executive Michael Sykes said more than 75% of the funds AvSuper courted have submitted a proposal, "proving AvSuper's market appeal".

"The next step involves forming a shortlist as we determine who and what will best serve our 6000 members in the years ahead," he said.

As non-disclosure agreements were required to be signed, Sykes was unable to name the funds that participated or the details of their submissions.

"However, we can confirm that the response quality is high, and we will assess each submission on its merits..." the fund said.

He said the fund was delighted to receive such a strong response, with a shortlist expected to be finalised in the coming weeks and handed to the AvSuper board for review. Members will be updated accordingly, he said.

At the same time, Sykes announced the appointment of former PwC partner David Coogan to the AvSuper board.

Joining this month as an employer director, Coogan replaces Julie-Anne Schaefer who departed last November.

Coogan has extensive experience and is well-regarded in the superannuation space, having served as national leader of PwC's superannuation practice for more than two decades before retiring in early 2021.

Among other things, Coogan is well versed in strategic planning and fund mergers, expertise that will come in handy as AvSuper considers its options.

"David brings us a wealth of experience in the superannuation industry and we are sure he will contribute greatly to AvSuper's board," Sykes said.

