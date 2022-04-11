Newspaper icon
Superannuation

AustralianSuper, LUCRF Super agree to SFT

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 11 APR 2022   12:29PM

The two industry superannuation funds will merge in June, having signed a successor fund transfer deed.

AustralianSuper and LUCRF Super have been in talks to merge since mid-2021, at the time allocating a 12-month window in which to complete due diligence and undertake the merger process. The two funds expect to meet that goal, announcing today that the merger will take place on June 3.

The merger will see an additional $7.25 billion added to AustralianSuper's existing $260 billion, along with just shy of 132,000 new members.

"The teams at LUCRF Super and AustralianSuper have worked hard to deliver a quick and seamless merger and the result will be scale benefits delivered for all members from day one," LUCRF Super deputy chief executive and chief operating officer Antony Thow said.

"Since 1978, LUCRF Super has always made decisions in the best interests of members and the merger with AustralianSuper has maintained this approach."

Also commenting, AustralianSuper group executive membership and brand Rose Kerlin said the merger is a positive for members of both funds "given our shared values and a focus on delivering great outcomes for members".

"AustralianSuper's absolute priority in everything we do, including mergers, is to be members first and achieve the best outcomes for members," Kerlin said.

"The merger is an opportunity to deliver additional scale benefits and continued strong long-term net performance for members."

LUCRF Super's MySuper option was among the 13 products that failed the inaugural Your Future, Your Super performance test last year. At that point, LUCRF and AustralianSuper were already discussing the possibility of merging.

