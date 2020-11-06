AustralianSuper dodges advertising scrutiny

The nation's largest superannuation fund is facing heat for not divulging details of its $11 million marketing expense and how effective that has been in acquiring new members.

AustralianSuper chief executive Ian Silk faced the Standing Committee on Economics chaired by MP Tim Wilson this morning, staying mum about how the super fund with 2.3 million members spent its advertising and marketing budget in the last financial year.

Silk said that he does not know what proportion of members came from employers defaulting workers into the fund and how many actively joined, after he was asked on several instances by the committee.

The committee raised the issue of whether the fund's $11 million marketing spend was justified given that AustralianSuper couldn't provide a breakdown of the conversion rate.

Silk said providing details would be "detrimental to fund members" given that the industry is very competitive and many super funds advertise to retain or attract members.

Marketing and advertising activity, he said, has been "successful" as more than 400,000 new members joined last year.

The biggest employer clients associated with AustralianSuper are facilities services company Spotless and labour hire companies.

In divulging details of the $180 billion super fund's marketing campaign, Silk was afraid competitors might learn from it, attract AustralianSuper members and consequently reduce the size of the fund.

The latest annual report shows AustralianSuper incurred a total of $862 million in expenses. Management and director remuneration amounted to $10 million, while marketing services paid to Industry Super Australia stood at $5.07 million.

Additionally, the super fund was not transparent in providing the impact of adverse foreign-exchange movements in March and April amid the onset of the global pandemic.

Wilson said every other fund "lost tens to hundreds of millions", except for AustralianSuper because it refused to give details. Silk said this was "market-sensitive" information.

The committee also put the spotlight on the super fund's internal culture, pointing to 13 non-disclosure agreements that concerned performance and behavioural issues of staff members. None of these related to sexual harassment, Silk said.

Correction: A previous version of the article stated the marketing spend was $11 billion.